Don’t let big government impose on the people

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.