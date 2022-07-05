Don’t let big government impose on the people

This Pioneer reader believes that abortion should be a matter for a woman, her doctor, and her God to decide. It should not be banned by big government in Pierre or in Washington. I believe that a majority in South Dakota and in America at large don’t want abortion banned.
I was sad to see the Pioneer article; “Noem plans special session after abortion ban triggered.” Gov. Noem wants to spend our valuable tax money to have our Legislature meet and impose an abortion ban. If Noem were truly “pro-life”, she would spend her time (and our tax money) working to help families in South Dakota get better health, jobs, education and housing opportunities.
Let’s not let big government in Pierre and on the U.S. Supreme Court impose their abortion views on us!
David Nickel,
Spearfish
