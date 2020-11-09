Don’t burden our healthcare workers more, wear a mask

These days, it’s common to heap praise and thanks on our front-line medical workers. They have gone above and beyond our expectations, giving of themselves in the most difficult of circumstances. Undoubtedly, these workers entered their professions with altruistic goals in mind, realizing there would be times of great stress. Certainly, no one was prepared for the nightmare this pandemic has become.
Doctors and nurses are miracle workers, but they are also human. One can only imagine how they must be feeling right now. We hear “We are all in this together.” That is true, but many are not acting like it; they are not doing their part to help. Be part of the solution instead of the problem!
When scientists tell us that masks are the most effective thing we can do to control this epidemic, follow their advice. Our current “non-plan” isn’t working. Our numbers are practically the worst in the country and in the world! Take the words “We’re in this together” to heart. Act for the benefit of others, not just for your own “freedom.”
Wear a mask! Do your part to reduce our numbers and ease the burden on our healthcare workers.
Pamela Baum,
Spearfish
