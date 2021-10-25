In the October 11 issue of the Black Hills Pioneer there was a picture titled “Community protesters take to the streets.”
I see four people holding up placards and all are referring to the “mandates” of vaccinations.
Below the picture, the Pioneer made undocumented comments that these people were “Falsely Stating” that “they (vaccinations) are not safe.” The Pioneer’s comments continue by justifying their undocumented comments with support from the CDC, WHO FDA “and “countless medical organizations and doctors who have said the vaccines are safe.”
None of the people are debating whether vaccinations are safe. No one in the photo was quoted. That is an entirely different argument.
I am not sure what the people protesting mandates really feel about vaccines. And that is the point. With the haphazard reporting, neither does the Pioneer. There is no story offering different opinions of a worthy debate. All that is offered is the Newspapers opinion.
What I see are people protesting “mandates.”
As Americans we have the free will and liberty to make the decision to vaccinate for ourselves. There is enough evidence out there to justify people fears of mandated vaccinations because of health risks. But a greater fear is “where will mandates end?”
The Black Hills Pioneer can do better than this. There are enough questions in our society today on Covid, that you should be leading the charge when pursuing the truth for the common good of all. Instead you offer division.
James C. Sowers,
Belle Fourche
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.