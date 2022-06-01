Dismissal of Mischkes is a loss to BHSU

We recently learned about two employees from Black Hills State University that were terminated from their jobs in the athletic program. We had heard rumors about the terminations but were surprised when we learned that both Seth and Colleen Mischke had, for a fact, lost their jobs.
Since moving to Spearfish, we have supported the University when we can, attending many events and nearly all of the football and basketball games, and traveling to national tournaments when possible. We only know Seth through golf, where he is reassuringly reserved but friendly and always appropriate. Though we aren’t close friends with Colleen, we have grown to trust and respect who she is and what she stands for. Our involvement and support for the University is primarily because of her. If our friends or we had questions, Colleen was the one we trusted and was the one who would have the answer or get the answer for us. If we had a concern, she would listen and respond appropriately and often took actions regarding those concerns. She was proactive with regard to problems and always upbeat, professional, enthusiastic and openly supportive of the University. Colleen was our main contact in the athletic department, partly because we could count on her being at the events.
We are thoroughly disappointed to see the University release two individuals who represented the school as professionally as Colleen and Seth did. Having worked in the athletic department of a Power Five university, I can assure you that attracting, and more importantly, retaining quality personnel, will prove difficult if actions toward respected staff members are seemingly unfair. Although we are unaware of their perceived in-house performance, it seems unfair for a first-year supervisor to have to make that decision, if that was the case, and from an outsider’s point of view.
Win loss records are essential at this level but trusted, professional, willing, and enthusiastic employees are the basis of any successful activities program. We wish the Mischkes well in the future and are confident that they will be an asset to whoever is lucky enough to have them as employees
Dr. and Mrs. Vern Brenner
Spearfish
