Diploma Privilege makes sense

I’m urging State Representatives to vote YES on House Bill 1073, which reinstates the “Diploma Privilege” for USD Law School students who graduate and remain in-state to practice. Here’s why: South Dakota is under-served with lawyers… making affordable legal advice challenging for residents. (If you don’t know your rights, you don’t have any.) Reinstating the “Diploma Privilege” will make legal advice more accessible and affordable. Over the last several years, there’s been controversy about changes made to the State Bar Exam that significantly raised the failure rate. Whether intentional or not, these changes, de facto, resulted in “professional restraint of trade” regarding the offering, pricing, and accessibility of legal services in South Dakota. A “Yes” vote for HB 1073 will redress this issue. Naysayers argue reinstating the “Diploma Privilege” will reduce the quality of lawyers; that’s a profound lie. Many fine lawyers in South Dakota joined the Bar through the “Diploma Privilege” prior to it’s elimination. Some folks “test” well, others do not. The Bar Exam hardly defines who ends-up being a good lawyer. Further, most lawyers must have professional liability insurance. If a new lawyer is incompetent, they’ll lose their practice by being uninsurable, not to mention getting poor online ratings. Reinstating the “Diploma Privilege” won’t damage our overall quality of legal services. The State Constitution empowers the Legislature, NOT State Supreme Court, to determine whether the “Diploma Privilege” is reinstated for USD Law School graduates who choose to remain in South Dakota and practice here.
Sam Kephart,
Spearfish
