Deny the mining permits

The General Mining Law of 1872 is frequently cited as an excuse to explore for sub-surface minerals. This archaic law dates back to President Grant, a period of time when the Lakota were forced off their own land. Solitario Zinc/Golden Crest Project knows where microscopic bits of gold are located and 25 exploratory drilling sites are specific. According to their plan of operation, Solitario proposes to dig a minimum of 1,640 feet. How can this NOT hit an aquifer? Fracking has a history of “flowback” water which contaminates streams and water supplies. Proposed water usage ranges from 5,000 to 10,000 gallons per day and up to an additional 1,000 gallons per hour if a problem occurs. This is totally unacceptable. These mining pads cross public hiking and biking paths. The wildlife natural habitats and ecosystems will be permanently destroyed. Write to the Forest Service and ask them to deny the permit.
Cherlyn Leach-Valades,
