Dehumanizing the constituency

On April 9, at a candidate meet and greet event in Spearfish, a shared concern among attendees was rising property taxes and the fear of being “taxed out” of their homes. Where do we go if we can’t afford to live here and feed our families, because we can’t afford to pay taxes?
So, why do elected officials make decisions against our best interests? There are no easy answers, but three come to mind.
1) Personal interests, ego, lust for power, and special interests take precedence over voters’ true needs; 2) The longer politicians are in power, the more detached they become from the realities of their communities; 3) Projects, budgets, and the “need” for funding dehumanize the constituency. Voters are a fountain of easy money; easier than looking into the eyes of the people for whom doubling property tax within a year and raising sales tax by a half percent will only increase their financial hardship. Voters always become collateral damage in the quest for money, power, ego, and to satisfy special interests.
When ambitious politicians say the latest increase in property assessments won’t mean a tax hike, they’re lying. They want us to believe if assessments increase and budgets don’t increase, taxes won’t increase, meaning that only if the budgets increase following assessment increases so will our taxes, and not to worry.
Budgets NEVER decrease!
It’s easier for our politicians to dehumanize and view us as fountains of money than to see us as human beings suffering due to their poor decisions.
Gabi Moeller,
Lead
