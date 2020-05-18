Dear Governor Noem:

We are writing to express our concern about Sturgis hosting the Rally this year. We don’t believe the risk incurred justifies possible exposure and spread of the virus.
The rally brings worldwide participants. With no known vaccine, the public has no guarantee of protection from the spread of this deadly virus.
We are lifelong residents of Lead, SD. Our church has hosted a “Biker Breakfast” for the past 20 years.
We acknowledge everyone will suffer the loss of considerable revenue if the Rally is canceled this year.
This must not be the first priority in making this decision. People’s health shouldcome first.
Despite the costly economic loss, it is our opinion that it should NOT be allowed to take place.
We believe the risk to human life is too high.
We feel it is better to be safe now instead oflooking back and wishing a different decision had been made. (New Orleans experienced many victims of the virus after that city hosted Mardi Gras this year).
Please consider these things regarding Rally in 2020.
Dale and Carolgene Peters
Lead
