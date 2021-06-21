D.C. Booth is a great place

It was great to see some of the activities and events coming this summer to the Booth Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish.
I volunteered for several years at the hatchery and have always enjoyed the natural and historic beauty that the hatchery is to locals and tourists of all ages.
There’s no better place to bond with families and friends that feeding the fish and ducks at D.C. Booth.
Our Pioneer paper and reporters like Alex Portal will hopefully keep us posted with D.C. Booth activity news this summer.
David Nickel,
Spearfish
