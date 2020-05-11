Continue social distancing

At the May 4, 2020 Lead City Commission meeting, the City of Lead rescinded its recently adopted Covid-19 Ordinance that followed the CDC guidelines and placed restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms and other social gathering spots. The plan is now for the City of Lead is to follow Governor Noem’s “Back to Normal Plan” for the State of South Dakota. This “Plan” lays out guidelines and steps to follow to stay safe during this road to recovery and the document can be found at covid19.sd.gov. This means that restaurants, bars, etc. can now be open to indoor seating provided social distancing and good hygiene practices are taking place.
I would like to urge all Lead residents to stay vigilant; this pandemic is far from over. Please practice your social distancing, wear masks when needed, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick or at high risk. Please continue to support our local businesses; they are the backbone of our community.
Thank you again to all those who have practiced their social distancing; these actions are truly saving lives. Thanks also to all those on the front line, your service has allowed us to have some normalcy during this quarantine.
And, keep howling!
Lead City Commission
