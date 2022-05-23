Contact your legislators

Everyone should be able to access and afford the medication they need in order to live the healthiest life possible. As drug prices have risen, insurers are shifting costs to consumers and families are suffering, unable to afford medications they need. This puts families in our state and across the country at risk because outrageously high drug prices prevent them from maintaining their health. We cannot be silent as this continues.
Congress’ top priority must be to address the outrageous list prices that manufacturers charge, which drive up costs throughout the system.
Repercussions are horrendous when our loved ones skip medication. Whether they have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or other chronic conditions, skipping medication can lead to deteriorating health and even premature death. It’s time for everyone to work together to rein in rising prescription drug prices so we can improve the health and save the lives of countless Americans.
Please let our legislators know how you feel. Thank you and be well.
Jace DeCory
Spearfish
