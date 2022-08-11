Confederate flag flown is blatant racism

Sundown towns are neighborhoods in the United States that practice a form of racial segregation by excluding non-white people via some combination of discriminatory local laws, intimidation, or violence. Informally, it means the town is not a safe place for people of color to be when the sun goes down. Recently I’ve noticed a truck driving around Spearfish waving a Confederate flag. No one would describe me as being conservative, but even those I know in the area with conservative values do not support this type of blatant racism.
I was born and raised in Spearfish and I don’t believe that the message associated with the Confederate flag is a representation of our community’s values and certainly not those of us who are local. This far north in the country, one would even be hard-pressed to feign innocence by framing this behavior as Southern Pride. I feel for my friends, neighbors, and visitors to this area who are not white who are subject to this hateful and intimidating behavior while simply going about their day and trying to enjoy the Hills. I love Spearfish but I do not love or support the message being communicated by this conduct.
