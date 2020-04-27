Dear editor, The 4/20/20 Pioneer article, “Checking in with the Spearfish library,” was a good look at how our Grace Balloch (Spearfish) Library makes library books and other materials available to us even during the COVID-19 shutdown.
This is a great help to families and old and young folks alike.
Call the library (as the Pioneer article suggests) at 642-1330 or go online to www.cityofspearfish.com/library. My thanks to the Pioneer for this helpful info!
Sincerely,
David Nickel
