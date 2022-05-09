I look forward to debating my opponent on 14 May at the Candidate Forum hosted at the High Plains Western Heritage Center and sponsored by the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce at 9 am. This will be an excellent opportunity for Lawrence County voters to see, hear and assess the candidates.
As regards my race for the District 31 State Senate seat, I’ll provide clear and positive distinctions between myself and Mr. Deibert.
Voters will quickly learn who’s committed to lowering property and sales taxes and who supports increasing them, who adheres to core Republican values and who pretends to, who supports Amendment C and who doesn’t, and who has served his country and who has served himself.
I’m combat tested. I have the ethics and integrity Lawrence County voters deserve and expect. I’m not some glad-handing politician nor “ladder climber” abandoning one office midway through a term in office to seek another more elevated position.
I’m offering Lawrence County-District 31 voters a clear choice with a fresh perspective. I can and will devote all my time and energies toward serving you as a State Senator you can be proud of.
Please go to ronmoeller.com to learn more about me, my positions on critical local issues affecting us, and our community’s future.
Ron Moeller,
Lead
