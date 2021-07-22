I write this with sadness and frustration. Whitewood Creek Road has been one of my extended family’s favorite places to walk for many years. So peaceful and calm and suddenly there is a gate across the road with a lock on it stating:
“POSTED
DEAD END”
Whitewood Creek road is on PRIVATE property and there are NO public lands accessible from the road. There are 17 privately owned parcels on this road.
No other outlets”
The way this is stated it makes me think it is leading us to believe that we cannot walk there anymore but yet it does not state “No Trespassing”.
Can someone clarify if it’s still possible to walk on Whitewood Creek Road. It’s another loss of a peaceful place to enjoy nature without a 20-minute drive to a trail out of town.
Kathy Kirby Eide,
Deadwood
