Campground Store

It was brought to my attention that the city of Spearfish has a proposal in front of them to enhance the City Campground at Spearfish City Park by building a “Store.”
Without seeing the plans I would imagine this would have “Convenience Store” flavor with the consideration of a laundromat in the plans.
What this would immediately do is compromise the efforts of my laundromat and that of my competitor which are accessible on each entrance to the City Park. It would also conflict with the many convenience stores, grocery stores and super stores that are able to provide the supplies and services the city intends to pursue.
Their decision is hypocritical. They will use the property tax we pay and the sales tax we collect, (for the privilege of doing business in Spearfish,) to compete against us. Where does their charter say competing in the retail arena benefits the safety and welfare of the community? I won’t mention the unfair advantage a city has in buying power as compared to small business.
If they follow through with this are the laundromats, convenience and grocery stores going to have their property taxes reduced? Is their compensation for the lost sales?
I understand that this could be a draft proposal from a consulting firm who has grand designs and whose compensation depends on how grand they can draw a plan. The proposal demands clarity of thought. But if the Council wants to do this, maybe they should bring all the liquor stores again under the city umbrella? Maybe all the downtown gyms as well?
In my humble opinion a city is charged with providing “a greater good for the greater amount of the people.” Fire, police, health, safety are the basic needs to be met. Spearfish has for decades been leading the northern hills in promoting business and it is reflective in the community I am proud to contribute to.
To promote this endeavor and to compete against businesses that are providing the needed service is not only wrong, it’s hypocritical. What’s next? Starting your own City newspaper?
As I have stated many times; “We may not expect wisdom from our City leadership, but could we at least expect consistency?”
James C. Sowers
Spearfish Laundry and Dry Cleaning
Black Hills Laundry and Dry Cleaning
Sowers and Son Dirty Laundry
