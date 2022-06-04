Caldwell for District 31

We would like to lend our personal endorsement of Mistie Caldwell for State Representative, District 31. Mistie has demonstrated her dedication and hard work in support of her community. She is a committed leader who has dedicated her life to public service. A good listener, she is responsive and makes herself available to the public. Mistie’s values and work ethic get results!
Myles and Jeanette Kennedy,
Spearfish
