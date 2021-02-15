I am writing in response to Mr. Odenbach’s comments regarding house bills 1157 and 1158 as reported in the Black Hills Pioneer. I was concerned about comments suggesting some schools or teachers are wrongly using “center-right, good South Dakota folks’ tax money to teach a complete left-wing agenda”. Is Mr. Odenbach really suggesting many of South Dakota’s professional educators are socialists and/or communists? I thought our country was done with the Senator McCarthy thing, but apparently it’s back in style among certain Republicans.
Mr. Odenbach then states that students “should be taught to love America” from kindergarten through into higher learning. Authoritarian regimes do teach their children that they must love their country. Democracies teach their children how to build a country worthy of love. I hope Mr. Odenbach will consider this as he proceeds through this legislative session.
Lial Kofoed,
Spearfish
