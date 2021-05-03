Black Hills Energy request makes renewables energy systems less affordable

I am against BHE’s proposal to make it less affordable for residential customers to install renewables energy systems.
If it’s true that customers with these systems aren’t paying what BHE considers to be a fair share of fixed costs, so be it. I wouldn’t disagree that some of the folks installing these systems could afford to pay more. But the rub is that other folks who would struggle to be able to install a system will be priced out with this proposal and that’s just not good policy. We need to make it more affordable, not less.
If they wanted to means test and get more money out of the wealthy who can readily afford to pay more I’d be all for it. But as someone who would love to install solar but presently can’t afford it, this puts it even further out of my reach.
And I would imagine there are a lot more folks who are in similar situations.
Tom Schmitz
Deadwood
