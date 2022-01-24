BHSU not to blame

Black Hills State University is being called the worst for getting a good paying job after graduation. Having been a faculty member for 25 years, I would like to point out that it is not the fault of the university, but the fault of South Dakota that does not pay its teachers well. The students are getting a good education that competes well with other universities. South Dakota is not noted for high salaries for teachers. This is not the fault of BHSU This is the result of poor leadership at the state level for allowing poor salaries to exist.
Darlene Swartz,
Spearfish
