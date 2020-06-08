As Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture (KAJV) continues to build the infrastructure for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment in the Sanford Underground Research Facility, Lead (and the surrounding area) has become our team’s “home away from home.” We’ve embraced the community as our own, supporting the local economy while being respectful to those who have lived here for years.
In March, COVID-19 forced the shutdown of our operation for nearly two months. We were excited to finally restart our extensive underground work May 18, rehiring the entire local craft workforce and expanding other employment opportunities.
We remain strongly committed to supporting the health and safety of our workers and those in the local communities. Our pandemic response efforts focus on communicating with and training our team about making smart, safe decisions that do not put themselves or others at risk – on AND off the job. Key actions we’ve taken include:
Mandatory temperature checks for all KAJV personnel before each shift.
Reduced travel from outside communities following guidelines.
Strict protocols for social distancing, restricted visitor access to the site and fewer meetings.
Integrating state, local and CDC guidance into all work plans and schedules.
Regular communications with top health experts.
Increased site, tool, and equipment cleaning and hygiene protocols.
KAJV is taking significant measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 for employees, as well as the community at large – all while being good neighbors, hiring local people and services, and safely building an essential project that will advance science and technology.
We will continue to do our part. Thanks for supporting our people and the work we do.
Scott Lundgren, KAJV project manager
