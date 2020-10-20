Beautiful writing

Eliza Blue, columnist, who writes “Little Pasture on the Prairie” brings so many beautiful images to life. She’s a wonderful writer and it’s a joy to read her work.
This time of year is especially beautiful there and her writing captures the images and colors of her “home place.”
The history of the land and of her family reminds us that we must hold onto the places and people we take for granted. She brought me many good memories, and I enjoy her gift of writing.
Donna Randolph
Helena, Mont.
