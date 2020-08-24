A changed nation

In four months, the United States has been transformed into an obedient socialist country. Government dictates what events are acceptable to attend; violent protests and riots are okay but going to church is deemed dangerous and illegal. Standing in a graduation line is a health hazard. Small businesses are forced to close but the large box stores can remain open.
Come on! It’s “just a face mask” and “they’re just safety precautions for the common good.”
During the past 4 months, our government has demonstrated how easily people assimilate to “guidelines” that change as often as the weather. It has successfully instilled unbridled fear in a majority of
Americans. And the dangerous and terrifying part? People aren’t afraid of the government that took away our freedoms. No, instead they’re fearful of their neighbors, friends and family. They hate and shame those who will not comply. I’m absolutely goobsmacked that so many don’t question “authority.” They’ve willingly surrendered their critical thinking abilities and, most importantly, their independence.
Do you know what’s coming next? “lt’s just a vaccine. Come on. It’s for the common good.” Wait until you’re told you that can’t enter a store or business or attend a public event without proof of having received the vaccine. Impossible you scoff? Just look at the mandatory facemasking requirement to enter so many national retail businesses and restaurants!
Whether we realize it or not, our country has been transformed and not for the better.
Remember, the same government officials who threw a woman in jail for opening a hair salon, arrested a pastor for leading worship, and accosted a mom pushing her kids on the swings are doing absolutely nothing to stop violent domestic terrorists from torching their cities to the ground. And they are dictating policies based on fear and a hunger for power.
History is filled with nations and civilizations that happily traded their liberty for the illusion of security. They just gave up. Without thinking.
Without questioning. Without a fight.
Ronald Moeller,
Lead
