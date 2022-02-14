A breath of fresh air

With Rapid City being filled with pickups and trailers for the Black Hills Stock Show, it is a visual reminder of what settled Western South Dakota.
Being one of the few people born in Rapid City and now more than half way through my sixth decade, I have seen much growth in the area with the most being in the last few years.
The gap between urban and rural lifestyles is getting wider and deeper every day. Many people relocated here because of freedoms lost elsewhere but many are ruining the beauty of nature due to the lack of stewardship.
Ranchers and those involved in Natural Resources are raised to be the stewards of the land, to be respectful and help other people. Unfortunately, their numbers are dwindling and we need to hope the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H filter more high-quality young people back into agriculture.
Our blessed area is filling up with younger generations focusing on careers far from agriculture they must not lose sight of caring for the fragile land on the Black Hills and surrounding area.
Too many people fail to realize how important those involved in agriculture and natural resources are to their lives; from the lumber their home is built from, the food they consume and even the leather their shoes are made from.
Do not criticize and walk on those that dedicate their lives to agriculture as agriculture is a dangerous profession not only on physical and mental health but the financial situation of the whole family. Respect them and be thankful they are brave enough to take on the challenges they face 24-7-365 as they have No days off, sick leave, paid vacations or even a guaranteed paycheck.
Pease do not just move in, rape the land with illegal off the trail rides in your noisy off highway vehicles and leave deer carcass rotting (just so you can have that trophy mount). Take the time to learn from those that are experienced in the balance of nature. Ranchers should not be driven over like cattle guards.
Deb Black
Spearfish
