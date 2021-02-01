14th Amendment clarification

First and foremost, my comments herein are apolitical, with no opinion either way about past President Trump. My comments instead address Constitutional Law.
I respectfully disagree, in part, with Mr. Michael Sanborn’s comments regarding the 14th Amendment, Section 3, written in his opinion published in the Pioneer dated Jan. 25, 2021.
Mr. Sanborn, quoting Dr. Mark Graber, says that said Section 3 states “… no trial is needed and only a majority vote on both chambers is required to declare that Trump participated in an insurrection.” That comment is incorrect. Mr. Sanborn has either misread Section 3 or misquoted Dr. Graber.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment contains two sentences, neither of which refer to declaring or affirming that an official has engaged in an insurrection. The first sentence states that no officer of Federal or State government “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against that government”. The second sentence states if a person is disabled from holding office for such engagement, that such disability may be removed “by a vote of two-thirds of each House …”
Richard Rutherford
Spearfish
