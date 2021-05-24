Deadwood baby burial fees
The Deadwood City Council recently increased baby plot burial fees at Oakridge Cemetery from $60 to $150 and perpetual care of plot from $75 to $150.
So, in the tragic yet rare event a local person would lose a baby, Deadwood would receive an extra $165 per burial. In contrast, each slot machine in Deadwood brings in $2,000 in permit fees to the city/historic preservation per year.
While the city officials nit pick on fees for locals, they have no problem spending tens of thousands of dollars on the remote chance of finding artifacts in a “archeological dig”. Then they have no reluctance in beating their chests about finding some worthless broken pieces of pottery.
When gambling was first approved in 1989, I remember an array of benefits were promised for local citizens. Now may be a great opportunity for Deadwood officials to make good on this promise, and not charge any burial fees for parents suffering horrific grief. I hope Deadwood’s tradition of caring for one another continues and does not fade into a thing of the past.
Ron Pray
Deadwood
Don’t text and drive
Hi this is the South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services. Commercial Motor Vehicle drivers are prohibited from texting while driving. Texting drivers take their eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds. At 55 miles per hour, this equates to a driver traveling the approximate length of a football field-without looking at the roadway. Remember, no texting while driving.
This message is brought to you by the SDHP Motor Carrier Services.
SDHP Inspector Reishus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.