Letters to the Editor

Brace for Impact
In my recent letter to the editor, I wrote that when our more ambitious politicians say “not to worry” about tax increases they’re lying. They ARE lying and here’s the evidence. Note: the tax chickens for the 2022 budget will come home to roost in 2023… and increases will be based on recent, massively higher, property assessments.
Lawrence County budget appropriations between 2018 and 2022 increased by $43,585,982.00. 2018 appropriations totaled $21,257,551 with $10,002,343.00 in property tax revenues. 2022 appropriations totaled $66,873,135.00, using $12,113,184.00 in property tax proceeds.
Our current County budget includes $41 million for the new Law Enforcement Center (LEC). Just recently, our Representatives made sincere efforts to appropriate half this cost from the state; however, East River politicians nixed the proposal. Funding plans for the LEC include fees collected via reciprocity and use agreements and cashing-in bond investments. Although, these offset monies are uncertain… and budget appropriations don’t automatically equal income.
That’s where the taxpayers come in. That $43.5 million budget increase translates to approximately $1,600 per resident. Not all County residents are taxpayers, nor does everyone own property. Investments, grants, and reciprocity agreements alone won’t cover the cost. Rather than cut back, ambitious local politicians are pressing for additional revenue with a .5 percent Sales Tax increase. It’s obvious, based on our recent property assessment hikes, how Lawrence County plans to collect the rest of the LEC revenue.
Vote for Ron Moeller on June 7. He won’t vote to raise your taxes; he’ll fight to lower them.
Gabi Moeller
Lead
Great goose!
The April 25 Pioneer was great with color photos of Canada goose goslings hatched during out big Spearfish blizzard.
The photos showed the new goslings at our D.C. Booth Hatchery and Archives. The booth hatchery is full of natural and historic wonders.
I volunteered for a few years at D.C. Booth and urge Pioneer readers to visit. It’s a great place to bond with your family!
David Nickel
Spearfish
Recognize foreign service officers
As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America, serving in five countries over my 23 years of service. I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on May 6, a day designated by Congress to honor our active-duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.
From the Afghanistan withdrawal and evacuation to the war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis, diplomacy has been greatly tested this past year. Coming on the heels of a pandemic that forced great changes to the practice of diplomacy, this has been a challenging time for members of the Foreign Service who live and work in U.S. missions around the world, serving as America’s first line of defense.
Despite the challenges, the work of diplomacy does and must continue. I applaud our diplomats—members of the Foreign Service — who work with their counterparts in the country where they’re posted and with U.S. allies around the world to resolve conflicts through negotiation and diplomacy and by doing so, help to keep America safe.
More resources are needed to do this work, including more on-going training and increased staffing. On this Foreign Service Day, I write to recognize the service of our diplomats and urge the U.S. government to fully-fund the Foreign Service to support diplomacy.
Daryl Zimmerman
Sturgis
Vote Fitzgerald
Early voting will be underway soon for the primary election held June 7. Please re-elect Mary Fitzgerald to the South Dakota House of Representatives. I had the privilege to serve with Representative Fitzgerald on the Joint Committee on Appropriations. She has worked very hard to learn the very tedious process of setting the state’s budget and making sure your tax dollars are wisely spent. She was a quick study and asked great questions, and she did that while bringing sensible legislation that improves lives.
I was honored to Prime Sponsor some of the bills she wrote in the Senate. She does her homework and genuinely cares about the legislation she brings forward. She has a unique perspective with her family as attorneys that allows her to see both sides of the justice system and find ways to improve South Dakota’s legal system. Her strong connections to Black Hills State University will make sure that BHSU continues to be a vital part of South Dakota’s and the Region’s Post-Secondary Education for years to come. She advocates for Deadwood and will continue her work to improve the jail and help keep Lawrence County a safe place to live, work and visit.
This primary season, you have a choice for the South Dakota House of Representatives, and I ask you to choose Mary Fitzgerald for District 31 Representative.
Sen. John Wiik
Big Stone City
School lunch program
At a time where inflation is eating at everyone’s budgets, the federal government in its infinite wisdom is dropping the “free lunch” programs in our schools. They give billions and trillions of dollars to foreign governments. Even for free food programs, yet once again leave their citizens without. There will be many families that cannot afford the “tiered” income fees imposed, and their children either won’t have a meal or will have one that is not nutritionally sufficient!! The tiering qualifying process will leave many just on the wrong side of being able to afford meals. Please call your congressmen and demand an extension of the food meal program. Congress wastes trillions on nonsense programs. Food for our kids is not nonsense. It is educationally critical. Speak up.
Lynn Hammerstrom
Belle Fourche
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.