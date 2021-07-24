Let’s go to the fair

OPINION — The Butte/Lawrence County Fairgrounds has been hosting their 4-H fair for one hundred years and continues to live by the 4-H motto of making “The Best Better”. The beginning of the fairgrounds takes us back to the year, 1920 on Monday, April 5 where a meeting took place to create an agricultural fair. As a result, Butte County took action by purchasing 40 acres of land west of Nisland along the Belle Fourche River. With financial support from the Butte County Commissioners and the architectural creativity from Earl Wilson, the Butte County Fair was underway. The first fair took place September 27, 28, and 29, 1921. About fifty-eight years later Lawrence County, after holding their fair at Spearfish City Park, joined Butte County to create the fair that we all know and love today: The Butte/Lawrence County Fair. The combined county fair has been going strong ever since. There have only been eight years the fair has had to be cancelled due to hail storms, The Great Depression, funding issues, wartime, polio outbreak, and the COVID-19 virus. But through it all the Butte/Lawrence County Fair has prevailed and will be in full swing this year on July 26-31.
This year’s theme being Red, White, and Blue, the Butte/Lawrence Fair is ready to celebrate the fairgrounds one-hundred years of success. Anyone can enter projects in open class ranging from woodworking to clothing to horticulture to canning. After working hard all summer long, 4-H’ers will display their non-livestock exhibits and projects, along with entering various livestock shows that include sheep, swine, beef, poultry, goats, and horses. Some activities to be sure to catch are: the Dress-a-sheep contest, talent show, cowboy band and barbeque, catch-a-sheep contest and tractor pull. This year, the fair board has been hard at work all year planning more activities, events and an overall great fair such as: bouncy castles, a pig wrestling contest, fireworks, various 4-H club sponsored activities, and a movie night.
As I look back at my own ten years as a 4-Her plus three years as an unofficial clover bud, I’ve learned to appreciate the fair and the effort that is put in so that 4-H’ers like myself are able to display livestock and non livestock exhibits, along with learning new skills, discovering intriguing hobbies, and building friendships. However, it’s not just my appreciation for the fair and effort itself, it’s also the fact that I am extremely blessed that the 4-H fair has been a way for me to bond with my own family during the fair week. My grandpa participated in 4-H when he was younger and showed steers at the fair. Though, I show sheep and pigs, my grandpa has always been supportive and extremely helpful when it comes to working with my livestock. He is now on the Fair board and has helped me understand all of the dedication that the board puts into making the Butte/Lawrence County Fair a success each year. Passing the torch down to his kids, my grandpa got my mom and her two older brothers into 4-H, where they did multiple projects and showed steers, with my grandma being one of the club leaders. And of course, as my grandfather did before them, my mom and her brothers got me, my sisters, and all my cousins involved in the program.
Many of my childhood memories consist of walking sheep with all my cousins, having a pizza party before the fair auction, camping in campers and tents at the fair, helping each other with showing sheep, and supporting one another as they show in their division.
There will be animals to see, food to be eaten, fireworks to be enjoyed, and fun to be had by all. I’ll be one of the ones showing sheep. Admission is free. Hope to see you all at the fair.
Schedule of Events:
Monday, July 26:
10:00 AM – 4-H, FFA and Open class Horse Show
Tuesday, July 27
8:00 AM – 7:00 PM – Enter all Open Class Non-Livestock Exhibits
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM – 4-H/FFA Enter and Interview Judging for Non-Livestock and Horticulture
7:00 PM – Chicken Bingo
Wednesday, July 28
12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Bouncy Castle
12:00 PM – 4-H, FFA and Open Class Dairy Cattle Show
1:00 PM – 4-H, FFA and Open Class Dairy Goat Show
2:00 PM – Corn Hole and Watermelon Eating Contest
2:00 PM – Turtle Races
3:00 PM – 4-H, FFA and Open Class Meat Goat Show
4:00 PM – Sheep Dog Trials
5:30 – 7:00 PM – Pitch Fork Fondue Fundraiser for 4-H Youth – Tickets must be purchased in advance for this event.
6:00 PM – 4-H, FFA and Open Class Swine Show
6:30 PM – Butch Samuelson or Mark Mowry
7:00 PM – Chicken Bingo
7:00 – 10:00 PM – Entertainment: Country Roads
8:15 PM – Outdoor Movie
Thursday, July 29
8:00 AM – 4-H, FFA & Open Class Sheep Show
9:30 AM – 4-H Poultry Judging
10:00 AM – Noon – Spearfish Sasquatch baseball team: “Meet & Greet,” pictures with the players, throwing and batting tips; by the Pavilion
10:00 AM – Draft Horse Heritage Event
12:00 PM Bum Lamb Dress Up Contest
12:00 – 8 PM – Bouncy Castle
1:00 PM – Poultry Judging
2:00 – 5:00 PM – Horticulture information sessions by Master Gardeners, Pavilion
2:00 – 3:30 PM – Ag Olympics
3:00 – 6:00 PM – Balloon Man
4:00 PM – Talent Show, 4-H Fashion Revue & Sew Your Own
4:30 PM – Parade
5:00 – 7:00 PM – Silent Auction for Non –Livestock Entries
5:00 – 5:30 PM – Cowboy Band
5:00 – 6:30 PM – Free Barbeque – courtesy of Butte Electric and West River Telephone Coops
5:00 – 7:30 PM – Beer Garden – Hospitality Tent
5:30 – 6:30 PM – Butch Samuelson or Mark Mowry
6:30 PM – Tractor Pull – sponsored by Grossenburg Implement
7:00 PM – Chicken Bingo
7:00 PM – Catch a Sheep Contest
8:00 PM – Entertainment: Son Dogs
Dusk – Fireworks
Friday, July 30
8:30 AM – Cat Judging
9:00 AM – 4-H & FFA Beef Show (Open class beef show to follow)
9:00 AM – Modified 4-H, FFA & Open Class Rabbit Show
Modified Dress a Rabbit Contest immediately after Rabbit Show, Small Animals & Pets Judging follow Dress a Bunny Show
Noon – 8 PM – Bouncy House
12:00 PM Bucket Calf Class; Heifer for 4-H
2:00 – 3:30 PM – Old Time Games, south of the Pavilion
5:00 PM – Nisland Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary Pie Sale, picnic area
5:00 PM – Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship
5:00 – 7:00 PM – Beer Garden – Hospitality Tent
5:30 PM – 4-H Round Robin Showmanship
5:30 PM – Buyer’s Appreciation Dinner
7:30 PM – Butte Lawrence Youth Livestock Sale
7:00 PM – Chicken Bingo
9:30 PM – Entertainment: Brandon Jones Band
After sale – 10 PM – Beer Garden – Hospitality Tent
Saturday, July 31
9:00 AM – Start Youth Rodeo
9:30 AM – Horseshoe Tournament Registration
10:00 AM – Horseshoe Tournament
10:00 – 11:00 AM – Baby Show
1:30 PM – Ranch Rodeo – after the youth rodeo
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.