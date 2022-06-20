OPINION — My mother had extremely hard fingernails. I know this because she would use them to flick my elbows when they found their way to the dinner table. She knew exactly where the funny bone nerve was and she was as accurate as a sniper.
She was a grammarian and came to it through circumstance. She did not speak English when she attended kindergarten at her elementary school in the Czech community of Hillsboro, Wisc. She would learn her English lessons and then come home to teach her Czechoslovakian parents the language.
Among my earliest memories was listening to my mother and grandmother have a single conversation in two different languages. My grandmother would say something in Czech and my mother would answer in English. Nobody in the room knew what the conversation was about except those two. I also remember my grandfather being upset by this practice and insisted that English be spoken when there were English-speaking people present.
She was a voracious reader. She had no idle time. If everything in her day was complete, she was either reading, sleeping or doing needlepoint. All of that concentration on language and all that reading helped her develop a wicked and speedy wit.
I used to tell people my love of language was inherited from my mother. But it had nothing to do with genetics. She pounded the English language into the heads (and elbows) of her children. Anyone ending a sentence in a preposition in my house got a funny bone zinger. That was her pet peeve.
“Where’s the peanut butter at?” one of us might ask. And, when the opportunity presented itself, her fingernail would find it’s mark with the reminder, “The peanut butter is between the a and the t! Never end a sentence in a preposition.”
She understood that verbal and written communication skills made one valuable in any job market. My post-college career began in the newspaper business here in the Black Hills. But my communication skills helped me through a marketing career that took me across the country and helped me succeed with clients from Big Eight accounting firms to Fortune 100 companies.
My siblings were both extremely successful and both would tell you much of their success was due to their ability to communicate successfully.
My mother would be saddened today by how young people communicate. Social Media and cell phone texting have created an entirely new, bastardized and abbreviated language, born of laziness –– one that is perplexing to people with a command of English.
“I find that funny,” is now lol. “I find that very funny” is now lmao. For those of us who are curious enough to try to decipher this cryptic new language, there are online dictionaries to explain that lol is “I am laughing out loud.” And, lmao stands for “I am laughing my a - - off.”
Actual language is so much more elegant. Young people would become much more interesting if they simply learned a few basics:
• Try to remove the word “that” where ever possible.
• Learn to conjugate the verb: to be.
• Learn the sequence of tenses.
• Learn the difference between to, two and too; their, there and they’re and bare and bear.
My favorite of those words that sound alike came from “The Word” a book by the Associated Press designed to help journalists become better writers – burro, burrow. A burro is an ass. A burrow is a hole in the ground. As a journalist, you are expected to know the difference.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
