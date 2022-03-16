OPINION — What’s the major problem in Pierre with Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg?
Is it that he ran over and killed Joe Boever on Sept. 12, 2020?
Is it that he has told a story that is extremely hard to believe about that crash, that he had no idea what or who he hit, even with Boever’s face coming through the windshield?
Or is that he has acted as if traffic rules don’t apply to him, picking up citations, including five speeding tickets, and identifying himself as the state’s highest-ranking law enforcement official in other traffic stops in which he was not cited.
He even got a speeding ticket days before he was due in court over the fatal crash.
Maybe it’s the fact that he never set foot in a courtroom after a former law school classmate chose to charge him with just three misdemeanors for the fatal crash, and then dropped one as part of a plea deal?
No, none of those are major concerns for South Dakota legislative leaders. They are upset with Gov. Kristi Noem and her administration for daring to provide the public with the deeply troubling facts about this case.
That’s the only conclusion you could reach after this week’s events.
South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said Ravnsborg received a text message from an unnamed political consultant less than two days after the crash that commented on the political party of Boever, the 55-year-old man that Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, had killed.
“Well, at least the guy was a Democrat,” the message read.
Ravnsborg has rarely spoken to reporters or the public about the fatal crash. He did have a private spokesman, Mike Deaver of Salt Lake City, but Deaver has not commented on if he was the person who sent the text message.
Boever was a cousin to Nick Nemec, who farms near Highmore and has served as a family spokesman since the crash. Nemec, a Democrat, is a former state legislator who ran for the state Public Utilities Commission in 2012. He told me Thursday that Boever was in fact a registered Democrat, but was not active politically.
The fact that an adviser to our attorney general chose to make such a dark, disturbing joke shortly after the crash should revolt any decent person. Instead, Speaker Spencer Gosch is mad at Noem and Price.
He said Noem’s actions have been “inappropriate” and the special investigative committee plans to send her a cease-and-desist letter.
Price, in a letter to Gosch, said a study of text messages between the attorney general and advisers and staff members reveal “disparaging and offensive statements regarding other law enforcement officers, judges, a Supreme Court justice, a legislator, prosecutors, staff members, a former attorney general, and a United States senator.”
Price posted the letter on Twitter Wednesday and also issued a press release, as Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration continues to apply pressure in an effort to remove the attorney general.
Price works for Noem, who is a Republican, like Ravnsborg. Noem has repeatedly called on the attorney general to resign or has urged the Legislature to impeach him. Price said in the letter that Ravnsborg is “unfit to hold the position.”
Gosch, however, seemed more disturbed by the three-page letter from Price than the revelations contained in it.
He told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that legislators resented Gov. Kristi Noem “meddling” in the investigation and questioned the future of the impeachment proceedings.
“We’re having conversations right now about whether or not we can even proceed at this point,” said Gosch, whose prickly relationship with Noem is well-documented.
Later Thursday, he said the committee of lawmakers would determine if they will proceed with the first impeachment in state history after the Legislature deals with any vetoes issued by Noem. It will then decide if Ravnsborg will be impeached.
“Committee will meet again on the veto day, March 28. They will finalize a report at that time and release it,” Nemec told me late Thursday. “The whole House will meet on April 12 to consider the report. If impeached that day the earliest the Senate trial could happen would be 20 days later, May 2.”
That will be more than 18 months after the crash. Ravnsborg should have resigned or been removed from office long ago.
Nemec spent a long day in Pierre on Thursday, waiting while the Legislature forged a deal on the state budget and ended the regular session before the special investigative committee met. He waited in a hallway, along with Jenny Boever, Joe’s widow.
They felt a duty to Joe to maintain a presence, so show that while the Legislature appears to have forgotten about him, his family hasn’t.
The events of Thursday were a reaction to Price’s letter, which was packed with startling revelations about Ravnsborg, including noting he had a history of speeding and identifying himself as the attorney general either verbally or by displaying a badge. Before he took office, he had at least eight traffic tickets, six for speeding.
He used the same technique after striking and killing Boever on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore in September 2020. When he called 911, the first thing Ravnsborg did was identify himself as the attorney general.
“Ally? This, well, Ally, I’m the attorney general,” he said. “And I am, I don’t know. I hit something.”
Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who lived nearby, responded. He didn’t check to see if Ravnsborg had been drinking, nor did he locate what or who he had struck.
Instead, Volek, who died in North Carolina last fall without making any public comments on that night, provided his personal car to the attorney general, who then drove home to Pierre, the state capital, about an hour away. The next morning, Ravnsborg returned the car, driving in tandem with his chief of staff, and discovered Boever’s body on the side of the road.
At least, that is his story. North Dakota investigators who were brought in to work the crash scene told legislators in January they believe Ravnsborg knew he had hit and killed a man.
During an interrogation on Sept. 30, investigators noted Boever’s glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus. We learned that because of the pair of videos that Noem released in early 2021.
“That means his face came through your windshield,” said a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent, one of two who questioned Ravnsborg for more than three hours in a pair of sessions.
“His face is in your windshield,” the agent said as Ravnsborg groaned. “Think about it.”
The two North Dakota agents told the special legislative committee chaired by Gosch that they strongly believe Ravnsborg knew he had hit and killed Boever. They said cell phone data indicates he had walked past the body, and also noted a flashlight Boever was carrying was still turned on, sending a “beacon” into the night.
Price reiterated that in his letter. He also questioned why legislators have been so concerned about the release of information on the case. The videos of Ravnsborg speaking to the North Dakota investigators after the crash were stunning, but the judge in the criminal case ordered them taken down from a state website. Copies remain online, however.
“Some members of the committee appear more interested in discovering why information was provided to the public as opposed to the facts of the investigation,” Price said.
Exactly. Why are they so concerned with the release of this information? Why do they prefer closed doors and private conversations? What are they hiding?
Ravnsborg never spent a second in jail for hitting and killing a pedestrian. In fact, he never even appeared in court, taking a plea deal on a pair of misdemeanors and paying $1,000 in fines and court costs. A third charge was dismissed.
While he has made a few statements expressing his sorrow, he never once contacted Boever’s family, Nemec told me. Instead, he read crude jokes about him from an adviser.
The South Dakota Democratic Party issued a statement condemning the text message.
“The language and sentiment expressed in this text message to Attorney General Ravnsborg is disrespectful and wrong,” said South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler. “To bring partisan politics into a tragedy like this is unacceptable. Our leaders should serve with honesty and integrity, and Secretary Price’s letter makes clear that Jason Ravnsborg is unfit to serve the people of South Dakota as Attorney General.”
However, state Rep. Jamie Smith, the likely Democratic challenger to Noem, said he also wants the governor to stay out of this. Why? She has a perfect right to express her opinion, and to use political pressure to try to remove a disgraced public official from office.
The billboards that appeared in Sioux Falls last weekend, assailing Noem critics for not removing Ravnsborg from office, just added fuel to the fire. Noem claims she had no involvement in that, but legislators are skeptical.
Is Smith, who was among many legislators who were advocates for impeaching Ravnsborg in February 2021, merely opposed to anything Noem does, does he agree with his Republican colleagues, or does he really believe this will interfere with the process? It’s been a year a half — the system has failed Joe Boever, his family and the state of South Dakota.
Noem also expressed outrage over a closed-door meeting legislators held with Ravnsborg on Wednesday.
“Yesterday, Attorney General Ravnsborg was granted an unprecedented closed-door meeting with legislative appropriators,” she said on Twitter Thursday morning. “Now, they are suddenly giving him an extra $1.5 million without any public hearing. REMINDER: the House is still in the middle of impeachment proceedings.
“No other constitutional officer... no other state agency or department... nobody else got a similar closed-door discussion in the final days of session,” Noem said. “These meetings are supposed to be public and transparent for a reason.
“Let me get this straight... they don’t have time to conclude their impeachment process, but they have time for secret closed-door meetings to give Ravnsborg $1.5 million with no accountability?”
Gov. Noem is right. I don’t often agree with her, but in this matter, she is completely on the side of justice and honor.
Sadly, our Legislature isn’t focused on that. No, they have other things on their mind.
