OPINION — In the second week of the session committees started taking up bills and lobbyists were back to work meeting with members and providing testimony seeking to sway votes.
Many things were happening in the world of education. Specific to BHSU, Senate Education last week passed SB43 which authorized the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation, and construction of an addition for a health sciences center at Black Hills State University in Rapid City, with an estimated cost of $15.1 million. This project will help centralize and expand the nursing program at the BHSU Rapid City campus. BHSU President Nichols spoke in support of the bill which then passed the committee on a vote of 7-0.
In the House Education Committee we approved an appropriation for the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, our state’s museum and repository of artifacts. Built in 1989, we were advised that extensive renovations were now necessary to bring it into the 21st Century and ensure the adequate preservation of the many cultural items and books stored or displayed there. Built into the side of hill and made to resemble an Arikara Indian lodge, it is an impressive structure filled with interesting history of South Dakota. Worth visiting when you come to Pierre.
We also heard a briefing on the state of higher education, as we kick off another session where millions of dollars in spending requests will be considered. Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher and various university presidents described the economic impact to the state of our higher education institutions, as well as progress made in response to SB55 concerning reforms to the state’s higher education system. There are many spending requests, each presented as a “must-have” item and most costing millions of dollars. I took the chance to have a few good discussions with education leaders in the state concerning the need to make higher education spending decisions within the context of what is needed statewide to most efficiently serve the needs of students, taxpayers and employers, rather than to consider projects only from the perspective of each institution and their lobbyists. A highlight of the university system update was Board of Regents attorney Nathan Lukkes’ update on the progress made within our higher education system to address some of the controversy surrounding diversity centers, and leftist indoctrination of students masquerading as teaching. He did a good job of explaining the reasons for higher education, and the importance of being willing to show both sides of an issue without losing sight of the context within which it all takes place: A love for America and recognition that while not perfect, our country presents the best chance for freedom and liberty in the world. His testimony gave me hope that responsive change is possible when enough people get to work on an issue.
The Education Committee rejected Governor Noem’s K-12 moment of silence bill, as too many members decided it would be unworkable for school districts.
In the Judiciary Committee we passed HB1036 after hearing testimony that it would help law enforcement officers better track meth dealers operating in the Northern Hills and throughout the state. In arguing for the bill I noted that if “Meth - we’re on it” means anything, we need to ensure our law enforcement officers have the tools necessary to fight this problem that is so prevalent in Lawrence County. We also passed a bill to help facilitate legislative oversight of settlement agreements entered into by the executive branch, a measure deemed timely by the committee in light of recent events concerning the age discrimination suit brought by the recently fired head of the state’s real estate appraiser program.
Tourism Week at the capitol, capped off by the big tourism banquet. Deadwood and their cast of 1876 characters in period costumes set the tone and made a big splash. Throughout the week, whether in the House Speaker’s lobby serving breakfast and lunch, or during events in the evenings, it was great to be joined by, among others, Deadwood Mayor Dave Ruth, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad, Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker, Deadwood City Finance Officer Jessica McKeown, Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman, Homestake Opera House Executive Director Thomas Golden, LIV Hospitality CEO Caleb Arceneaux, and Visit Spearfish Executive Director Misty Caldwell. All these “big guns” were in Pierre to make sure the voice of the Northern Hills tourism and gaming industry was heard loud and clear by policy makers. Mission accomplished.
On Jan. 18 the House and Senate reconvened to start taking up bills. Committees were meeting and lobbyists were keeping busy helping members see things their way. The main action was in the Senate Education Committee which took up two bills of importance. The first was SB 43 which authorized the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation, and construction of an addition for a health sciences center at Black Hills State University in Rapid City, with an estimated cost of $15.1 million. This project will help centralize and expand the nursing program at the BHSU Rapid City campus. BHSU President Nichols spoke in support of the bill which passed the committee on a vote of 7-0.
Also up for consideration was SB71, which I co-sponsored, that would revise (upward) the tax credit limit for the Partners in Education tax credit program. It provides certain tax credits to companies that provide money to nonprofit scholarship foundations to help parents of kids in K-12 send them to the private school of their choice. It empowers parents to do what is best for their children often in otherwise impossible situations. The bill passed with a vote of 5-1.
Later in the day, the Select Committee on Investigation met in a marathon session to hear testimony from the investigators in the Ravnsborg impeachment matter. The committee heard testimony from: Special Agent Jeramie Quam, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI); Trooper John Berndt, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Secretary Craig Price; Colonel Rick Miller; and Sergeant Kevin Kinney, Department of Public Safety; John Daily, Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations; and Special Agent Joe Arenz, North Dakota BCI. All faced some good questions from the committee as they seek to get to the bottom of whether the attorney general should face impeachment. The main issue seems to be: Was he at fault, or was this a tragic accident? And either way, did those tasked with investigating this matter act free from political pressure or bias?
In the evening social events continued with South Dakota Tourism Conference kicking off with a reception celebrating Deadwood. It was great to be joined by, among others, Lee Harstad (Exec. Dir. Deadwood Visitors Bureau) from Deadwood, Thomas Golden (Exec. Dir. Lead Opera House) from Lead, Caleb Arceneuax (LIV Hospitality Group) from Deadwood and Misty Caldwell (Visit Spearfish) from Spearfish.
On Jan. 19, the day started out early at the Education Committee where we passed a bill funding renovations to the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center. The highlight of the meeting was in the higher education update as we discussed ideas to implement a step credentialing program that would better integrate our four year and tech schools to allow people seeking to get only the education they need to choose between going for a short time for an associates degree all the way up to a Ph.D if that was their goal. Board of Regents attorney Nathan Lukkes gave an update on the response to the SB55 task force an reiterated the commitment that our higher ed leaders have to ensure our system teaches all sides of every issue within a framework that respects and recognizes the unique and valuable nature of our American values.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.