OPINION — The high temps during early June meant we put our two ancient air-conditioning units in the windows early too. My poor husband says he starts dreading this yearly procedure the moment he takes them out in the fall. In addition to mounting the bulky units on the sills, the operation requires the creation of carefully constructed shields of duct tape and cardboard to fill in the gaps between the unit and window frame, followed by a lengthy search and rescue mission for the indoor extension cords that always manage to migrate outdoors.
When all is said and done, we’ve got a unit upstairs and another downstairs. It’s not enough to keep the house really cool, but it’s more than enough to keep it from getting really hot. Assuming we don’t use any kitchen appliances, of course. (And thus, grilling season commences too.)
Much as it does in the deepest cold of winter, these days of extreme heat always get me thinking of our homesteading forbearers. Forget about air conditioning, an electric fan was an unimaginable luxury when my husband’s great-grandparents built this house 100 years ago. And the trees whose shade keeps the worst of the day’s heat from the house and yard didn’t exist yet either. The Almen family planted our beloved windbreaks, then meticulously tended the saplings for years while they were still too short to offer any respite from the weather. As with so much we take for granted here, their labor paved a pathway for our comfort.
The same is true of the thousands of lilac and rose blossoms that encircle the yard during early summer, although they are less of a physical comfort and more of a spiritual one. The blossoms offer their beauty and their enchanting scent freely; a memory of the hardworking gardeners who tended them so well that despite our harsh climate they have thrived. Did whomever planted those glorious shrubs guess at the abundance they were granting future generations?
I certainly hope so. This house, a hundred years young, is, despite its age, surprisingly low-maintenance due to the careful work of our predecessors; those trees, a cool sanctuary; those flowers a beautiful gift every summer. It’s how we can get away with using only two ac units even as the outdoor temperatures soar into three digits.
During the years this property has been under our care, we’ve added a few improvements of our own here and there, and we work hard to maintain what already exists. This year we’ve added a few pear and apricot trees, as well as some currant bushes to the line of shrubbery that shades the front of the house.
Ironically, our greatest legacy may be to leave as much of this land as unchanged as we can. After all, Mother Earth does a pretty marvelous job without our interventions. We humans might be wilting in the heat, as are the domesticated plants in my garden, but the native prairie grasses are doing just fine. Even if they aren’t as tall as they would be in a year with more abundant moisture, the fact that they are growing at all is quite amazing considering how hot, dry, and windy it has been for weeks.
This past weekend the weather finally modulated a little. It was still windy and dry, but a person could walk out across the pasture without fear they might be baked alive. It felt great. So great, in fact, I took the kids camping.
I learned a long time ago that chasing perfection is a fool’s errand — in work, life, and weather. But sometimes I find myself cradled by moments so flawless it takes my breath away. Hiking down to our campsite at sunset, a rainbow of pastel colors filling the prairie’s wide horizon, the air pooling around us the exact temperature of a warm bath, was just such a moment — made all the more wonderful by the days of heat and the wind and the endless sun that preceded it. Perfection, like grace, arriving unexpectedly on the wings of gratitude.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.