OPINION — How would you feel to learn your financial planner came close to bankruptcy five times in his life? Maybe I should have considered that question before I told the world about my business mistakes in an interview with Morey Stettner that was published July 18, 2022, in MarketWatch.com.

I’ve often told clients that I’ve made a number of business mistakes, which means I can help them avoid making the same ones. Still, as open as I am with clients and others about my past mistakes, I realized I had omitted important parts of the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.