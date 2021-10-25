Learning and removing barriers

OPINION — Instructional practice within all schools continues to change. This is nothing new. For continued student success, barriers to learning must be removed. The trouble with doing that lies with the number of barriers that are present, the needs of individual students and how each student deals with the numerous barriers that are a part of every day. Our recent mental health emphasis and training is one such example. Dealing with absences due to COVID is another example.
As I have mentioned and written about several times through the years struggling students have many things in place to help them. The problem may be how we make those methods available. We just can’t assume that students know and understand how to get assistance when they are struggling. Many times, a student will enter the building in the morning with their major barrier to learning already with them — that being something that happened outside of the school building! For many students weekends and other days off from school create a whole new set of difficulties. Sad but true.
This is something very difficult for schools to control, but one we deal with on a daily basis. Social problems both in and out of school have a great effect on how a student learns. Bullying is something that is very difficult to deal with as usually the school is the last to find out. As easy as it may sound, communication can and will take care of the problems many students encounter on a daily basis. The school has many people in place to assist a student and work with them to resolve stressful conflicts and concerns rather those are in, or out, of the school setting. Principals, counselors, teachers, advisors, school resource officers, support staff, any adult can, and will, help. All school staff members strive to ensure a positive learning culture. Please take the time to communicate!!
Assessing students has changed drastically over the years. The South Dakota school report card was released earlier this month. That information will be studied and used in upcoming staff data retreats. Our goal at SHS is always to use all available information and data available to enhance the teaching and learning process.
We can always get better!!
We will pair this valuable information and feedback with school accountability, Freshman NWEA tests, Sophomore Pre ACT-tests and Junior and Senior ACT information.
With all of that, please know that research still shows that the assessments that make the largest positive difference are still the ones that take place on a daily basis in the classroom. The local curriculum is still the key for a great education. Instructional practice within each teacher’s classroom is the most important.
Assessments where students do not know they are being assessed can and will lead to helping a struggling student the most. When students have the opportunity to share ideas and thoughts with their classmates, each tends to learn more effectively. Each teacher strives to engage students. Engaged students are happy students. Engaged students don’t have behavior problems. Engaged students learn better. We need to make sure we engage all students.
A recent article by Lorrie Shepard in American Educator says it best.
To make progress on deep learning for all students, says Shepard, we need “rigorous, authentic learning goals and instructional supports that ensure a sense of safety and belonging.” Integral to those aspirational goals are ambitious teaching practices geared to who students are — academically, emotionally, socially, and culturally — and equitable assessment practices implemented “for the sole purpose of supporting learning — not ranking students, teachers, or schools.”
Teachers at Spearfish High School will continue to adapt to all students. Please understand that doing so is not an overnight fix. Everything in the educational realm takes time. Students must “buy in.” No teacher can want a student to succeed more than the actual student “wants to succeed”.
Teachers will give feedback which can lead to increased effort, motivation, and engagement. This may reduce the discrepancy between student achievement across the board. Student to teacher conversation and interactions can lead to alternative strategies to understand the material. It can confirm for the student that they are correct or incorrect, or how far they have reached the goal. It can indicate that more information is available or needed. It can point to directions that the students could pursue to further understand the topic. It can lead to engagement.
Feedback and communication will lead to breaking down the barriers to learning. Much more so than any 1- or 2-day assessment.
“Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it’s always your choice.” ~Wayne Dyer
Steve Morford is the principal of Spearfish High School.
