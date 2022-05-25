OPINION — We had a vivid reminder of the awesome power of nature on May 12, as a tremendous windstorm slammed through the region.
The storm threw tons of dust into the air and obscured the view during a fast-moving, winding path that went from Nebraska to South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and finally into Wisconsin. The National Weather Service said there were more than 350 reports of damaging winds, with gusts ranging from 75 mph to near 100 mph.
We were sitting down to dinner when it powered its way into Sioux Falls. It was around 5 p.m. but the skies grew dark and the air was ominous. Thankfully, there was almost no damage in our neighborhood.
Trees were uprooted across the city, however. It was worse in other areas, as Brookings was without power for more than a day, and a tornado ripped through Castlewood, a small Hamlin County town in northeast South Dakota. It’s Gov. Kristi Noem’s hometown, and she was there that night to check on her neighbors.
The storm seriously damaged the high school, destroyed several homes and left the town looking like a bomb had gone off. The only good news is that no one was seriously injured.
I grew up on a farm a few miles from there. We played Castlewood in all sports, and I have friends from there. Seeing an area I know so well devastated really brought it home to me.
I remember our family hurrying to our basement when powerful storms rolled across the prairie a half a century ago. It was always a frightening experience, and while none of us were hurt, we had some close calls, and extensive damage to our farm more than once.
Spring and summer storms here are nothing to take lightly.
The May 12 storm has been called a haboob, an Arabic term for a dust storm that lasts for an unusual length of time and causes near-blackout conditions. The NWS said the correct term is actually derecho, defined as a “widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.” It’s a straight-line wind with a swath that extends more than 240 miles with wind gusts of 28 mph or more.
We certainly had that and more. The speed of the storm was dazzling and frightening, offering a clear lesson in the force in nature’s arsenal.
It’s the third such storm in the Midwest in less than two years. A derecho on Aug. 10-11, 2020, was blamed for four deaths, three in Iowa, and $11 billion in damages across the impacted states. Winds in the state reached 126 mph.
Another one on Dec. 15, 2021, started in Colorado and traveled across the country into Wisconsin, leaving seven dead and causing $1.8 billion in damages. It was an unprecedented weather event in December, and an ominous sign of our changing weather patterns.
This latest derecho was devastating locally.
Two women were killed in South Dakota, including Annie Lanning, 43, a Sioux Falls teacher whose car was struck by a tree toppled in the storm; and Wendy Lape, 61, who was riding in a car with her husband near the small town of Colton when she was hit by a large piece of wood propelled into their vehicle.
A man in Minnesota was killed when a grain bin collapsed on top of him. Ryan Erickson, 63, of Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter and was headed out to check on storm damage when he was killed.
It can happen just that fast, even to people trained to be careful in emergencies.
Their deaths are painful reminders of the extreme dangers from such storms. Midwest weather is our great blessing, with the wonderful variety and bountiful benefits it delivers, and one of our most deadly curses.
It is also a reminder to take seriously when weather alerts are issued, and seek shelter when needed. Flying objects, heavy rain, lightning and the side effects of all three can be deadly.
We are just moving into the summer storm season, and surely will hear alarms sounded several more times.
Heed the harsh lesson we just had.
