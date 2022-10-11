Lampoon mistakes, not hypocrisy
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION —  “Read my lips, no new taxes,” said President George H.W. Bush while campaigning for president. It was probably the dumbest thing he ever said, because there was no way he was going to get through his first term and not have to raise existing or create new taxes. Those six words, and a suffering economy probably cost Bush his second term as Democratic consultant James Carville declared, “it’s the economy, stupid” and catapulted charismatic upstart Arkansas governor Bill Clinton into the White House.

“It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” This was a bonehead quote from Clinton, as he tried to explain his narrow view of whether or not he was having sex with a White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He had chosen those words very carefully in a desperate attempt to avoid a perjury charge. The quote ultimately resulted in Clinton’s impeachment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.