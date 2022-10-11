Lampoon mistakes, not hypocrisy

OPINION — “Read my lips, no new taxes,” said President George H.W. Bush while campaigning for president. It was probably the dumbest thing he ever said, because there was no way he was going to get through his first term and not have to raise existing or create new taxes. Those six words, and a suffering economy probably cost Bush his second term as Democratic consultant James Carville declared, “it’s the economy, stupid” and catapulted charismatic upstart Arkansas governor Bill Clinton into the White House.
“It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” This was a bonehead quote from Clinton, as he tried to explain his narrow view of whether or not he was having sex with a White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He had chosen those words very carefully in a desperate attempt to avoid a perjury charge. The quote ultimately resulted in Clinton’s impeachment.
And, then there was, “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job,” which George W. Bush told Federal Emergency Management Agency Chief Michael Brown three days after Hurricane Katrina struck and it had become obvious that Brown had bungled the government’s response.
‘’My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.’’ That’s a quote from Georgia Democratic Congressman Hank Johnson in a congressional hearing. He said he was concerned that the large number of U.S. soldiers on Guam might capsize the island.
‘’I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.’’ That one was from then-Senator Joe Biden talking about his then-opponent Barak Obama. Surprisingly, Obama later chose Biden as his running mate.
‘’But we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.’’ That gem is from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talking about the Affordable Care Act, which she had not read, but intended to vote to make it law and then find out what was in it.
Former Washington DC mayor Marion Barry once said, ‘’Outside of the killings, Washington has one of the lowest crime rates in the country.’’ (Good to know.)
Clearly, politicians sometimes say dumb things. Occasionally, we need to be reminded that dumb remarks are not limited to a single political party. More often than not they are simple, momentary slips, often uttered at the most inopportune times.
When politicians make these gaffs, they should expect to be lampooned on late-night television and elsewhere. It goes with the territory. Satire has been a part of American politics from the beginning. George Washington was subjected to parody.
Excellence in parody can be found on the websites “The Onion” and “Babylon Bee.
So, nobody should have been surprised when stand-up comic and FOX News host Greg Gutfeld lampooned New York City Councilwoman, Tiffany Cabán after her office notified the New York Police Department that the councilwoman had received what the New York Post called, “a slew of threatening phone calls.” Normally, the act of calling police after receiving threatening phone calls would not be an expected topic for satire or parody.
But just days before Cabán had urged local business to refrain from dialing 911. Instead, she and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani released a “public safety guide” that encouraged merchants facing violent criminal attacks to call 311 instead. The guide asked merchants to give violent criminals trying to rob them an “opportunity to correct their behavior.”
Gutfeld, in a monologue pointed to the irony. Cabán said she didn’t call 911, but rather called the police department. Effective satire requires humor. His segment on Cabán was not the least bit funny.
The councilwoman would likely tell you she still stands by her anti-police positions. When New Yorkers are faced with violent criminals, she believes they should call 311 and seek advice, assuming the criminal stabbing, shooting or robbing them is willing to interrupt their crime to allow a 311 consultation.
I think Gutfeld erred in lampooning Cabán. Slips of the tongue are one thing and terrific fodder for talented satirists like Gutfeld. Political hypocrisy, however, just isn’t funny.
