OPINION — The dust issue at the Open Cut is a serious issue that has needed to be addressed for many months.
But it does not detract from the positive impact the Sanford Lab has had on Lead.
I, along with most other Lead residents, am disgusted and appalled with the amount of dust that has been blowing up from the Open Cut. Every time there is even the slightest amount of wind it seems that there is dust broadcast over the park, across the street, and sometimes up to my house on Washington Street. I’ve been in the park with my children when the dust has come up, and let’s just say it’s not pleasant. I’m glad it snowed last Sunday, so there was a visual representation of what my neighbors have been complaining to lab and city officials about for months.
However, when my first story came out about Mayor Ron Everett calling for the lab to voluntarily shut down its dumping operation, I was equally appalled with the comments I heard from some residents. Within the span of about three hours I spoke with six people who all said the same thing.
“The lab doesn’t really contribute to Lead anyway.”
Really? That really isn’t true at all, and it’s not fair.
I have lived in Lead since 2005, and I well remember what the town looked like when we moved here. Main Street was nearly barren, except for a few bars and non-profit organizations, and the occasional café that only stayed open for a short time. People were depressed and many were unemployed, or commuting to work out of town. Those who were working for positive change were continually frustrated by people who were set in the ways of Homestake. It was still a friendly, wonderful place to live because the quality of people who live here is superior, but the struggle of life in a forsaken mining town was real and apparent on many levels.
Since the lab has been developing, people are working again. Many former miners who left the area when Homestake closed, happily returned to begin mucking rock and help prepare the Homestake Mine for its future in science. Contractors came in from out of the area to take up residence in Lead for several years while the construction process is progressing. These aren’t transient workers. They are real people who have families, who have taken up residence in our town.
Sales taxes in Lead for the last few years have been higher than they have been in more than a decade, or since Homestake closed. Not all of that has been due to the lab, but much of it has. In my regular interactions with store owners and managers from auto parts, grocery, retail, restaurants and bar businesses, I hear multiple stories about Lab employees and contractors who keep them busier than they’ve ever been.
That business has translated into thriving shops on Main Street and throughout town, as well as extra money in city coffers. That extra sales tax money is being spent on street, sewer and water line improvements, as well as improvements to our city parks and new projects, such as the future skate park.
Additionally, Thyssen Mining, the contractor working to build the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility, has been extremely generous to our local non-profit organizations. Since setting up shop on Lead’s Main Street, Thyssen Mining has given thousands of dollars in charitable contributions to the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry, the Black Hills Mining Museum, and more. Thyssen employees have also given hundreds of hours in volunteerism in Lead.
At this point in its operation, the Sanford Lab has become a large part of Lead’s story. Lead residents should be proud that they have such a rich history to tell, with the story culminating in a bright future of using the defunct Homestake Mine for future science. We don’t have an empty hole in the ground. We have a space that is being repurposed to host the discoveries of the future. That story is told to locals and visitors alike. Tourists delight in learning about the history of Homestake, and the future in science. Our story is being broadcast all over the world, and attracting not only visitors, but also major corporations like Caterpillar that want to set up shop in town and underground. The Lab is a major part of the reason Lead is even considered for such expansions.
Certainly, the lab is not solely responsible for Lead’s thriving economy and tourism. I am very proud to say that our town has multiple factors that contribute to its overall success. But the positive impact of the lab cannot be ignored. One need only look back and remember what life was like here in the interim after Homestake closed, and when the scientists first came to town, to see that positive impact today.
The dust at the Open Cut is certainly a concern, and economic prosperity should not be made at the expense of our citizens’ health and well-being. This issue needs to be fixed immediately, and it seems that the necessary officials are finally noticing the severity of the problem. But the problem does not detract from the positive impact the Sanford Lab is having on the city of Lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.