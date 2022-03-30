OPINION — She is intelligent, experienced and qualified.
During three days of intense and often hostile questioning, she came across as cool, poised and able to withstand insults and baseless attacks.
So Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson should be overwhelmingly approved as the next Supreme Court justice, right?
That’s not how Washington, D.C., works now. Logic and reality mean very little. So almost all Republican senators will vote against her confirmation next month, according to one veteran vote-counter, our own Sen. John Thune.
Thune, the Republican whip and No. 2 senator in the Senate Republican Caucus, told reporters Jackson might get 53 votes, at the most. That means the 48 Democrats and two progressive independents who caucus with them will be joined by one, two or three Republicans.
Rest assured, Thune or Sen. Mike Rounds won’t be among them. As I noted last month, their minds were made up before Jackson said a word in private meetings with senators or during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
That’s not how Thune sees it, however.
“I think people go into it … with an open mind, but generally, these nominees, their performance and examination of the record and everything else kind of leads them to land in the same place they were probably going to be anyway,” Thune told The Washington Post. “So I don’t think it changed a lot of minds.”
Thune confirmed this week he would not vote in favor of her.
What Republicans might support her?
Sens. Susan M. Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska supported Jackson just last year when she was nominated for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and they have shown flashes of moderation and independence. Of course, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina also voted to approve her, but in the national spotlight of a Supreme Court nomination process, Graham was ruthless and seemingly deranged in some of his questions.
His late-career meltdown is both troubling and revealing. For a Republican to gain favor in their party now, they must be a bomb-thrower, willing to level unsubstantiated charges and wild accusations. That’s not the Sen. Graham I met in Iowa in the summer of 2015, nor the man who worked closely with Sens. John McCain and Joe Biden.
But that is what he has become now.
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah might surprise us with a pro-Jackson vote, but since he still has White House dreams, he likely won’t. Two retiring senators, Roy Blunt of Missouri and Rob Portman of Ohio, could lend support for such a qualified nominee.
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was effusive in praising Jackson — as he announced Friday he would oppose her confirmation.
“Judge Jackson is an extraordinary person with an extraordinary American story. We both love this country, but we disagree on judicial philosophy and I am sadly unable to vote for this confirmation,” Sasse said. “Judge Jackson has impeccable credentials and a deep knowledge of the law, but at every turn this week she not only refused to claim originalism as her judicial philosophy, she refused to claim any judicial philosophy at all.”
So she is “an extraordinary person” with “impeccable credentials” but he doesn’t think she is qualified for the Supreme Court because she doesn’t agree with him, and would not provide Republicans fodder to attack her. Frankly, he sounded foolish.
Judge Jackson’s record as a lawyer and judge prove her qualifications for the Supreme Court. She also would be a historic selection, the first Black woman elevated to the post.
In the 233 years of its history, the court has had 115 justices, and 108 were white men. But for Senate Republicans, the thought of approving a Black woman nominated by a Democratic president was just too much for them.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., the only Black member of the committee, brought a tear to Jackson’s eyes with his praise for her. Booker said he was disappointed but far from surprised by the conduct and comments from his Republican colleagues.
“You faced insults here that were shocking to me,” Booker said. “Well, actually not shocking.”
No, it wasn’t. The American political system is in shoddy condition, with liberals and conservatives at war at all times. They don’t approach debates over substantial issues with open minds and a willingness to consider all viewpoints.
Their minds are made up.
Supreme Court nominees were once judged on their qualifications and personal strengths. That’s why so many justices were approved by massive majorities, with some gaining the support of 90 or more senators.
As the Post reported, “Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the court, was confirmed on a 69-to-11 vote in 1967; Sandra Day O’Connor, the court’s first woman, was confirmed on a 99-to-0 vote in 1981; and Sonia Sotomayor, the first justice of Latino descent, was confirmed 68 to 31 in 2009.”
Will any nominee be unanimously approved in the future? It seems doubtful, probably impossible.
Since Democrats targeted Robert Bork in 1987, rejecting the Ronald Reagan nominee, it’s been a different story. Admittedly, Bork, a federal appeals court judge who served as solicitor general during the Nixon administration, was a controversial pick.
In 1973, as the fires of Watergate raged, he had fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox after Attorney General Elliott Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus resigned when Nixon ordered them to fire Cox. After that, Bork was elevated to the bench, and his writings and rulings provided rich hunting ground for Democrats who were already predisposed to oppose him.
Sen. Ted Kennedy, the liberal lion from Massachusetts, led the opposition.
“Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, Blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids, and schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution,” Kennedy said.
Sen. Joe Biden, then the chair of the Judiciary Committee, also opposed Bork. A TV commercial, narrated by revered actor Gregory Peck, pointed out Bork’s record of opposing civil rights legislation, gay rights, the right tI privacy and other progressive matters.
Bork did himself no favors with a dour and downcast appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In the end, the full Senate rejected him 58-42, enraging conservatives.
Tom Goldstein, publisher of SCOTUSblog, which covers the high court very closely, said it was a turning point.
“The nomination changed everything, maybe forever,” Goldstein told NPR’s ace reporter Nina Totenberg in 2012 in a story published after Bork’s death at the age of 85. “Republicans nominated this brilliant guy to move the law in this dramatically more conservative direction. Liberal groups turned around and blocked him precisely because of those views. Their fight legitimized scorched-earth ideological wars over nominations at the Supreme Court, and to this day both sides remain completely convinced they were right. The upshot is that we have this ridiculous system now where nominees shut up and don’t say anything that might signal what they really think.”
That is exactly the case. Nominees smile, deflect hostile questions, bask in praise from senators on their side of the political fence, and try not to harm their nomination. That’s what Jackson did for three days, and she did it well.
She understands these were not fair hearings, not a job interview on a grand stage. This was political theater, and Jackson’s role was to draw fire from the conservatives and praise and protection from liberals.
The biggest mistake she could make would be to take the bait and engage in a real discussion with the rabid Republicans. They were after blood, revenge and attention from Fox News, not insights or facts.
That’s how we select justices for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land today. Our system is shattered.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.