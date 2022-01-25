OPINION — The Northern Hills community was heartbroken on Saturday as we learned that 43-year-old Destiny Rogers allegedly was shot dead by her husband, Dreau Rogers. While it may be tempting to describe an event like this as an aberration, the last murder to happen in Spearfish was also a woman shot by her husband. As someone who works with survivors of domestic violence, I believe it is important for our community to recognize these killings for what they are – the most extreme and violent expression of domestic abuse.
According to a 2017 analysis of federal homicide data by the Violence Policy Center, three women are murdered by their intimate partners every day. Moreover, we know that close to one in three women and one in four men will experience abuse at the hands of a partner during their lifetime.
No matter their method of mistreatment, an abuser’s main objective is to erode the power of their victim and exert coercive control. This can start out in seemingly insignificant ways – a husband insults their wife in front of friends or family, insists on making all the decisions about finances, or discourages them from maintaining close relationships outside of their partnership. The truth is that we see many warning signs long before we see extreme acts of violence. This is not a foregone conclusion – we know that intervention at the right time can prevent this violence from happening in the first place.
There are two entry points for intervention: assisting perpetrators to get the help they need to address their controlling behavior, and supporting survivors to leave abusive relationships.
As concerned community members we can take an active role in identifying and calling out the controlling behaviors that often precede violence. If we see our friends, family, or coworkers acting in disturbing or coercive ways with their partners, it is time to intervene. Discuss openly why this behavior is concerning, see if they are open to receiving help and if so, help them get access to counseling or other supportive services. This should no longer be seen as a private domestic issue – it is a public safety concern affecting the wellbeing of our entire community.
Additionally, Artemis House offers support and shelter for survivors of violence and community members with loved ones in abusive relationships. Our 24/7 crisis line is staffed by trained advocates who help survivors make a plan to escape violence or keep themselves safer in the days before they are able to leave. Our advocates meet daily with survivors in the area who need caring professionals who can provide emotional, financial, and other support as they end abusive relationships.
As we mourn the loss of Destiny, we affirm that we can work to prevent these acts of violence. We need to join together to identify and call out controlling behavior before it becomes fatally violent, and create a whole community response to supporting survivors.
Ayesha Meer is the executive director of Artemis House – a domestic and sexual violence prevention organization and shelter serving Butte, Harding, and Lawrence counties. If you or anyone you know needs help, call the Artemis House 24/7 crisis line on (605) 642-7825.
