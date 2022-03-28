OPINION — If there’s one thing for which Republicans can generally be counted upon, it is their support of military veterans. Or, so it would seem. Dusty Johnson, South Dakota’s lone House representative, recently sent voters a request to participate in a survey regarding the Veterans Integrated Service Network’s (VISN) and President Joe Biden Administration’s recommendations for in-patient service closures at Fort Meade, Hot Springs, Wagner and Sioux Falls.
Johnson’s carefully worded email was written to give the impression that veterans using Fort Meade and Hot Springs would no longer be able to receive in-patient services. “Over the past week, I conducted a Facebook and email survey asking people if they support the recommended closures. The results are an overwhelming no – that’s no surprise. More than 94% of South Dakotans that responded to the poll voted to KEEP the VA services as they are now and not reduce in-patient services like the recommendation calls for.”
Rep. Johnson is dancing around the truth. The fact is the recommendation does not reduce any service or benefit for veterans. Neither does it close Hot Springs or Fort Meade clinics. In fact, the recommendations increase services for many veterans by moving services to where the veterans are. There are 57 miles Rapid City veterans must travel to Hot Springs and 28 miles between Rapid City and Sturgis. The services won’t be eliminated at Hot Springs and Sturgis; they will be moved to Rapid City.
Johnson’s survey asked:
“The Biden Administration announced that VA medical facilities in Hot Springs, Wagner and Fort Meade are facing a recommendation to close. I have been working to oppose these VA recommendations. Are you opposed to the recommended reduction of services at these facilities?
“Yes, keep existing VA services
“No, I agree with reducing VA services”
There is no recommendation to close. No services are reduced. VISN and the Biden administration are recommending in-patient services be moved to a modern new facility in Rapid City, where supporting services are minutes away instead of a half-hour (Sturgis) or an hour (Hot Springs) away. It is not surprising that 94% of South Dakota respondents voted in Johnson’s poll to “keep existing VA services” rather than reduce VA services. Had he used “move VA services” he likely would have received significantly different results.
Yes, services in Hot Springs and Sturgis would be reduced, but not eliminated. Those services will be moved to a more convenient, more modern, more efficient, less costly to the taxpayer, facility closer to home for most of the veterans served by those facilities. And more veterans will be able to use the facilities promised to them.
There will be staff reductions in Hot Springs and Sturgis. That is unfortunate for those communities. And, I understand Johnson’s desire to make folks happy in those towns. But choosing to run a bogus, unscientific survey that distorts the facts does not benefit Johnson or either of the communities.
West River veterans would benefit from the administration’s recommendations. Hot Springs and Sturgis will not. Johnson’s survey is a clever deception to salve the truth’s pain for two communities. Conservatives should be delighted the Biden administration is trying to make the VA operate more efficiently.
Johnson’s approach seems uncharacteristically insincere. I have had personal experience with Johnson’s constituent services staff, on a military issue, and found them exceptional. (My request cost taxpayers nothing and could, in no way, be construed to be partisan.)
That said, it should also be noted that Johnson recently voted against HR 3967. From congress.gov: “This bill addresses health care, presumption of service-connection, research, resources, and other matters related to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.
“The bill provides eligibility for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical care including mental health services and counseling, to veterans who (1) participated in a toxic exposure risk activity (a qualifying activity that requires a corresponding entry in an exposure tracking record system), (2) served in specified locations on specified dates, or (3) deployed in support of a specified contingency operation.”
HR 3967 is titled: “Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 or the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021.” Thirty-four Republicans broke rank and voted in favor of the act. Johnson should have been among them.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
