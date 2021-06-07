OPINION — Let’s discuss integrity. Webster defines integrity as: “firm adherence to a code of especially moral or artistic values: incorruptibility.”
South Dakota’s lone House representative, Dusty Johnson, a Republican, has set other Republicans’ teeth on edge with two votes that demonstrate precisely why South Dakotans voted for him in the first place. Johnson voted with only 35 other Republicans to create a commission to investigate the events of January 6 at our nation’s capitol. And, he voted to keep Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney in her position in the House after she called for unity in trying to find the truth behind the Capitol riots.
South Dakota’s Senate delegation opposed the commission, and obviously did not have a vote on the Liz Cheney matter.
Many in Johnson’s party would have preferred he vote against the commission. Others among the 35 Republicans who voted for the commission will face primary challenges in their states for having the temerity to have voted to find the truth about the insurrection at the Capitol. Johnson, who won convincingly in his last election, may also face a primary challenge. We’ll see if members of the South Dakota Republican Party elect to challenge a proven winner who votes his conscience.
I feel confident that any Republican challenging Johnson in a primary, will lose — decisively. Whether or not one agrees with Johnson’s votes, they’ll respect the integrity and political courage it took for the congressman to simply do what he believes was the right thing to do.
Certainly, the phenomenon of a politician with integrity is not limited to 35 Republicans in the House of Representatives. Back in November, space was afforded me here, to tell you that I believe Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-WV), will become one of the most powerful in the Senate. Like Johnson, Manchin is a centrist. He seeks to find bi-partisan solutions to the very real problems we face in America.
When it was clear that there would be no “blue wave,” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) predicted, Manchin told the world that he would not support any effort to eliminate the filibuster or to pack the Supreme Court with ultra-liberal justices. Manchin knows that successful efforts to permanently lean the Court to the left are not what the Constitution’s framers had in mind. He also knows that efforts by Democrats to take permanent control of the government — as gutting the filibuster seeks to do — will backfire.
Manchin has said he will not vote for the Democrats’ sweeping For the People Act, which is not a voting rights act, but rather a change-the-way-we-do-everything act. It is deeply flawed and stands virtually no chance of success in an evenly split Senate. The act restores voting rights to felons and would restrict how states handle their voting rolls and their elections. It also contains ethics and campaign finance measures that should be addressed in separate legislation, if at all.
It is important — as politicians with less integrity than Johnson or Manchin try to wrest power from the people — for voters to choose to get news from trustworthy media. If you watch FOX News’s, CNN’s or MSNBC’s coverage of Manchin’s position on the For the People Act, one could conclude he is either a hero or a traitor. It is amazing to someone like me, who has been in media for the better part of 40 years, how little in-depth reporting actually takes place on cable news channels.
How do you know where to get news? Look to long-standing news organizations, beginning with your local newspapers, respected newspapers with national circulations and the Associated Press. And, certainly ask your congressional delegation directly and warn them that deception will cost them your vote. Expecting integrity from your elected officials and the media is reasonable. But if you’re depending on cable news, it’s not realistic.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.