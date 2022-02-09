OPINION — Jamie Smith said he likes to make friends.
He will need to make thousands of them in the next nine months if he wants to be the first Democrat elected governor in nearly half a century.
Smith, the minority leader of the South Dakota House of Representatives, confirmed reports he is the party’s choice to run for governor in a Feb. 1 press conference in Pierre.
“This campaign is not about me,” Smith said. “It’s about all of us. It’s about the people of South Dakota.”
He was clearly emotional and nervous at the start of the press conference, embracing state Sen. Troy Heinert, who introduced him, and then stumbling over a few words, having to begin three times before he launched into his speech.
Once he did, however, Smith made a strong case. He noted he has been a teacher, coached wrestling and football and is now a realtor and, he said with a bit of surprise in his voice, now finds himself “running for governor.”
Well, the Democrats had to nominate someone, and there weren’t a lot of people vying for the job. But they just might have found the right candidate in the burly, affable Smith. He doesn’t resemble the glamorous John F. Kennedy, but said JFK is his political idol, in part because of his ability to bring people together.
He was elected to represent District 15 in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2020.
It’s a rarity in South Dakota, a Democratic district. Both its representatives are Democrats, with Linda Duba in her second term, as is its senator, Reynold Nesiba.
Sioux Falls is by far the largest city in the state, with more than 201,000, and more than 276,000 in the metro area. That’s nearly one-third of the state’s population of 905,000.
Smith needs to do better than former state Sen. Billie Sutton, who carried Sioux Falls in his 2018 gubernatorial campaign against Noem. Democrats need to roll up big numbers in Sioux Falls and across East River, since Noem, who is from northeast South Dakota but styles herself as a cowgirl, will ride high in West River counties.
Smith pulled no punches in going after Noem. He said she has been a divisive, corrupt governor, pulling strings for family members, forcing out a longtime state employee over her daughter’s efforts for a state license, and launching an expensive and widely ridiculed anti-meth campaign.
People are well aware of her failures, Smith said, and they want change.
“South Dakotans are crying out for transparency, they’re crying out for honesty in government,” he said.
Smith said he will work to unite South Dakotans, the opposite of what Noem has done throughout her three years at the helm.
“In the midst of a pandemic, Kristi Noem has been dividing us instead of bringing us together,” he said.
Smith also pointed out Noem’s extensive tours across the country to raise money, make allies and obtain national media attention.
“Let’s be honest,” he said. “Kristi Noem has put South Dakota behind her national ambitions. When I have the honor of serving as your governor, South Dakota will always come first.”
On his campaign website, Smith said he will focus on these South Dakota issues: affordable housing, high-quality education and health care, and an economy that works for everyone. He said he will respect tribal sovereignty and forge better relationships with South Dakota Native Americans.
He also said he will oppose a state income tax, will allow recreational marijuana to become law if approved by voters, and will not seek to overturn winning ballot measures that he doesn’t agree with. What a concept!
Smith said he would “follow the science” on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, would have encouraged mask-wearing in large crowds, and done other things that Noem did not.
By the end of the event, his voice was firm and his gaze steady. He seemed energized and ready for the challenge.
He also is aware of the need to raise a lot of money to complete. Noem has raised nearly $12 million and has more than $7 million cash on hand.
Republicans already have him in their sights. They have labeled him anti-gun, pro-abortion, friendly to felons and to Black Lives Matter and a supporter of — gasp! — Hillary Clinton.
After Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss broke the news on Jan. 30 that Smith would be announced as the party’s choice, following my Black Hills Pioneer story that the candidate would be unveiled this week, the South Dakota Republican Party took aim and fired away.
Noem campaign manager Joe Desilets termed Smith “an extreme liberal whose policies have been rejected by South Dakotans for decades.”
At his press conference, Smith reacted to that label perfectly. His supporters laughed, and he said he is not “an extreme liberal,” noting he has a reputation as a pro-business politician who has a strong rating from the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce.
“That’s a ridiculous statement,” Smith said.
After his rough start, it was an impressive performance.
The SDDP waited for months, hoping Sutton wanted a rematch with Noem. But Sutton never seemed very interested in this campaign, and by the end of 2021, Democrats were looking elsewhere.
Sutton lost 51% to 47.6% to Noem in 2018. It was a back-and-forth campaign, according to polls, and Sutton and his supporters were optimistic on Election Night. But the news of a loss — a narrow one, but still a loss — erased smiles that November night.
His close run was the best showing for a Democrat since 1986, when state Rep. Lars Herseth, the son of Gov. Ralph Herseth and father of U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, narrowly lost to George S. Mickelson, the son of Gov. George T. Mickelson, 51.8% to 48.2%.
The last time a Democrat won was 1974, when Dick Kneip won the last of his three terms, claiming a four-year stretch as governor after a pair of two-year terms. Since that time, Bill Janklow was elected four times, George S. Mickelson, Mike Rounds and Dennis Daugaard all won two terms.
Noem hopes to keep the GOP streak intact. To snap it, Smith needs to make friends on both sides of the political spectrum as well as among the growing number of independents.
It won’t be easy, but Democrats feel they have a chance. It’s up to Smith to work as hard as possible to make it happen. He said he will separate his roles as a candidate, lawmaker and realtor, and will not “grandstand” in the state House during this session.
Smith, 51, and his wife of 23 years, Kjerstin, a middle school librarian, have two sons, Johnathan and Isaac, and a dog, Maggie.
Noem, as we predicted more than a year ago, is facing a primary opponent. Former Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard is challenging Noem. That will cost her time and money she would rather spend attacking Smith.
Smith said he doubts there will be a Democratic primary. A political newcomer, Barry Hulse of Vermillion, filed paperwork to run as a Democrat, and did at least one interview. He is collecting signatures now to get on the ballot.
Will the SDDP persuade him to seek a legislative seat instead?
Smith and the SDDP need to field a team of candidates, including a lieutenant governor candidate. Democrats have chosen Republicans to run for that office in both 2010 and 2018, trying to reach across the partisan divide. Will they pick a real live Democrat this time?
Smith said since he is a “guy from the city,” he will select a candidate with rural ties.
“I’m sure it will be a great ticket,” he said.
Democrats also need to find candidates for attorney general, hoping to defeat either current AG Jason Ravnsborg or former AG Marty Jackley, who wants his old job back as he angles for another bid for governor in 2026.
Other statewide offices will be up for grabs, as well as 105 legislative seats. Party chair Randy Seiler said the SDDP is doing all it can to recruit candidates, but last fall, Seiler and whiz kid Berk Ehrmantraut, the party’s executive director, said it might be a better strategy to run in fewer races but provide those candidates with more resources.
It might be a worthwhile strategy to bolster Democratic numbers. They are outnumbered 32-3 in the state Senate and 62-8 in the House.
Smith admitted Tuesday he will need a lot of help, and asked for donations and volunteers.
“It’s a big task, and one I can’t do alone,” he said. “This campaign is ours, together.”
