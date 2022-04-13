OPINION — Jamie Smith knows the history. He’s out to change it.
Smith, a state representative from Sioux Falls, is the Democratic candidate for governor. Republicans have won every gubernatorial race since 1978 — hundreds of thousands of South Dakotans have never known a Democratic governor.
Smith said it’s time to change that. He is running hard to become the first Democrat elected governor since Dick Kneip won his third term in 1974, and he just might pull it off.
What? A Democrat winning a statewide election in South Dakota? That hasn’t happened since 2008, when Sen. Tim Johnson won his third term, and Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin claimed her third full term.
Since then, it’s been defeat and doom for South Dakota Democrats. They didn’t even try to contest Sen. John Thune’s bid for a second term in 2010, and offered a sacrificial lamb in 2016.
Rep. Dusty Johnson was elected to Congress in 2018, and had no Democratic opponent in 2020. No Democrat filed again this year.
The gubernatorial elections have been more of the same. Bill Janklow was elected four times, 1978, 1982, 1994 and 1998. George S. Mickelson won in 1986 and 1990. Mike Rounds, now a U.S. senator, was elected in 2002 and 2006, and his lieutenant governor, Dennis Daugaard, won a pair of elections in 2010 and 2014.
Kristi Noem kept the Republican victory parade going in 2018. It’s been a long, long time since a Democrat seeking to run the state was happy on Election Night.
Smith thinks he can change that.
“This campaign is not about me,” he said when he formally announced his campaign on Feb. 1. “It’s about all of us. It’s about the people of South Dakota.”
Smith knows he needs votes from Republicans and independents. Republicans have a massive edge in voter registration, so Smith wasted no time reaching out to voters from all parts of the political spectrum.
“I’m not interested in playing politics. I want to bring people to the table to solve problems — together,” he said. “I like to make friends and help out my neighbors. I respect people who disagree with me, and I’ll never attack a group of people because I disagree with them. Whether you are a Republican, independent, or Democrat, whether you are rural or urban, gay, trans, or straight, white, Black, or Native American, you’re another South Dakotan to me: hard working, focused on your family, looking out for others. We all call this great state home.”
Smith worked as a teacher, coached wrestling and football and is now a realtor. He was elected to represent District 15, which is leans toward Democratic candidates, in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018 and 2020.
While five decades of history show Republicans have been the people’s choice for governor, Smith is counting on an encouraging sign from four years ago to continue.
Sen. Billie Sutton lost to Noem 51% to 47.6% in 2018. That was the best showing for a Democrat since 1986, when state Rep. Lars Herseth, the son of Gov. Ralph Herseth and father of Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, narrowly lost to George S. Mickelson, the son of Gov. George T. Mickelson, 51.8% to 48.2%.
Sutton carried Sioux Falls in his 2018 gubernatorial campaign against Noem and was in a neck-and-neck race for months. He came up just short, but for South Dakota Democrats, that was a positive development.
Sutton, just 37, was asked, urged and begged to run again but he bowed out, at least for now. It’s unlikely we have heard the last of him.
Smith plans to target Noem as a divisive figure more interested in building her national brand than working on South Dakota issues.
“Let’s be honest,” he said when he announced his campaign. “Kristi Noem has put South Dakota behind her national ambitions. When I have the honor of serving as your governor, South Dakota will always come first.”
On his campaign website, Smith said he will focus on these South Dakota issues: affordable housing, high-quality education and health care, and an economy that works for everyone. He said he will respect tribal sovereignty and forge better relationships with South Dakota Native Americans.
He also said he will oppose a state income tax, will allow recreational marijuana become law and will not seek to overturn ballot measures approved by voters. Smith said he would “follow the science” on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and would have encouraged mask-wearing in large crowds.
He is off to a fast start, but defeating Noem will be a tall order. Republicans dominate state politics, and she has been a formidable opponent for Republicans and Democrats.
Noem won a pair of state House terms representing Hamlin County, defeated prominent Republicans to claim the 2010 GOP nomination to take on Herseth Sandlin, and then beat the high-profile congresswoman.
I interviewed her the day after that primary and asked if she was at all nervous about taking on SHS, who was receiving national attention, even being mentioned as a potential future president.
I will win, Noem told me.
She did, too, edging past Herseth Sandlin and apparently ending her political career. Noem was re-elected to the House without a lot of trouble in 2012, 2014 and 2016. After that last election, she announced her plans to run for governor.
The 2018 gubernatorial race was not an easy one, as she first had to get past Attorney General Marty Jackley in a primary. Noem won 57% to 43%. It was a tough contest, and Jackley was slow to endorse Noem.
However, they have mended fences, as Noem endorsed Jackley in his bid for his old job, and he is backing her for a second term. They share a common enemy in Attorney General Jason “How am I driving?” Ravnsborg. That can unite political foes, at least temporarily.
In 2018, Sutton put up a good fight, and led in some polls in the closing days. Noem was aided by campaign visits by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. Her close connection to Trump even raised rumors he might dump Pence and make her his running mate.
That didn’t happen in 2020, but Noem might be on a short list to run with the former guy in 2024. After all, she did give him a mini-Mount Rushmore with his face on it.
Trump, Pence and the South Dakota tradition of voting for the candidate with the R behind their name helped her erase a Sutton lead and squeak to victory in 2018.
Now, she wants to continue her unbeaten record. But first, Noem needs to defeat state Rep. Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls, a former speaker of the state House. He is in his fourth term.
Haugaard, a lawyer, is running against Noem from the far right. He has been quick to criticize her efforts on legislation targeting transgender athletes, has attacked her involvement in her daughter’s efforts to receive a state real estate appraisal license, and has pointed to her national aspirations.
“Last April, Tucker Carlson effectively ended Kristi Noem’s presidential aspirations when he called attention to the fact that she was not being truthful about the fact that she vetoed a bill that would have protected girls’ sports in South Dakota,” Haugaard said on his campaign website. “She knows she made a huge mistake with that veto, when she caved to her corporate donors, siding with them against the people who voted for her. She’s desperate to fix that mistake.”
“Governor Noem has a history of having trouble telling the truth. In accusing me of having an ‘anti-women agenda,’ and blocking this bill, she is projecting, deflecting, and ultimately, lying. Moreover, she’s using the same tired rhetoric that Hillary Clinton used to smear Donald Trump.”
“We in the legislature are trying to make sure a good bill gets passed, just like it got passed last year. Hopefully, this time, she’ll actually sign it.”
Linking Kristi Noem to Hillary Clinton is a new one, but Haugaard will try it out. Expect a bitter primary fight, with Noem’s many stumbles and fumbles brought up during the battle. From the absurd meth campaign to opposing laws approved by voters to her use of state airplanes — and more — Noem has handed her foes a lot of weapons.
Noem is running on a slogan of “Less Government, More Freedom.” It’s more of the same from this career politician, who constantly denounces government even as she continues to seek and hold office. After almost two decades, that song is growing a tad stale.
But get ready for another chorus.
“Under Governor Noem’s leadership, South Dakota has served as a great example to the nation of what can be accomplished when you follow the governing philosophies our founders set in place,” her campaign website states. “God bestows individual liberty and people should be able to exercise their freedoms without bureaucratic interference. Government’s role is to serve the people, working for them to provide opportunities for a better future. With Governor Noem, the focus will always be on making South Dakota a better place.”
She needs to tack to the right to win the nomination. But that is her natural bent, anyway.
Smith doesn’t need to worry about that. He is alone on the Democratic ballot after political neophyte Barry Hulse was unable to collect enough signatures to qualify for the primary ballot.
So while Noem has to expend effort and time, not to mention money, to defeat Haugaard, Smith can work to gain support, raise money and introduce himself to South Dakotans. He has been touring the state for a couple months as he hires a campaign staff and prepares to try to make South Dakota political history.
Smith hopes he can rally voters from across the state to support him.
“It’s a big task, and one I can’t do alone,” he said. “This campaign is ours, together.”
