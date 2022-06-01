OPINION — Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden’s press secretary has said that in spite of the fact that the president has issued more executive orders than any other president, he cannot solve gun violence by himself with an executive order. True. She says Biden needs Congress to act. Also true.
A victim of school bullying purchased two semi-automatic rifles on the occasion of his 18th birthday. He also legally purchased hundreds of rounds of ammunition and multiple magazines (clips). On May 24, in Uvalde, Texas, he began his day by shooting his grandmother in the face. He supposedly posted on social media that he intended to do this. Then, after shooting her posted that he intended to kill children in an elementary school. Which, he then did. Nineteen children. Two teachers.
It would be nearly an hour before officers at the scene were able to kill the shooter.
Ten days prior, an 18-year-old white supremacist, entered the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, NY and murdered ten people including a security guard.
Everyone is outraged, devastated, horrified, distressed, heartbroken, anguished and grief-stricken. Everyone’s heart goes out to the families of all the other victims. Thoughts and prayers.
If you’re in congress, however, your prayer seems to be that the electorate will have forgotten about grade school slaughterhouses by the time people actually vote. Congress does not want to do anything about gun violence, because they believe no matter what side of the issue you’re on, it’s 50 percent the wrong side come voting day.
Don’t plan to see any gun violence legislation prior to the November midterm elections. My mailbox has been inundated with Republican campaign materials (postcard politics). Most of the materials touch on the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Some claim that one candidate supported “Red Flag” confiscation of my guns.
None of them discuss how we are going to stop people from entering grade schools or churches or grocery stores with a semi-automatic rifle and proceeding to slaughter those inside. Not one. But, most want to assure us that they support the Second Amendment and they’re against expanded background checks.
The reason congress has not addressed mass gun violence is simple. There’s no political percentage in doing so. They would have to do it because it’s the right thing to do, and we haven’t seen that happen in Congress for quite some time now.
Progressive Democrats give the impression that they would like to repeal the Second Amendment and allow only other progressives the right to have firearms, to protect themselves against marauding Republicans. So-called conservative Republicans would have us believe that the Democrats live for the opportunity to disarm us and throw us all to gang-affiliated illegal aliens, bent on robbing us of our hard-earned wages.
The notion by both the Democrats and the Republicans is that there are too many voters on the extremes of their parties that any serious discussion of finding solutions for gun violence, will result in significant loss of constituent support. And so nothing gets done.
President Bush, in response to 9/11, created the Transportation Security Administration in the blink of an eye. Let’s see an 18-year-old pass through an airport gate with a semi-automatic weapon. Controlling the entrance to a school is just as possible. But we need a president with the courage to suggest it and a congress capable and willing to work together. In the meantime – gruesome death.
Kids should not perish because Congress won’t act. I don’t have the solution to gun violence. But, I believe a solution is out there. No solution will make everyone happy. It’s time to stop the slaughter. It is reasonable for you, as a citizen, to expect it to stop.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.