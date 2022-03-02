OPINION — Let’s look at the numbers.
233 years.
115 Supreme Court justices.
108 white men.
Two Black men: the great Thurgood Marshall, named by President Lyndon Johnson, and the usually silent Clarence Thomas, named by President George H.W. Bush.
Five women, including Sandra Day O’Connor, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a nominee of President Bill Clinton, Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic justice, and Elena Kagan, both named to the court by President Barack Obama, and Amy Coney Barrett, named by President Donald Trump.
One Black female nominee.
President Joe Biden’s selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the soon-to-be-vacated seat of Justice Stephen Breyer has caused expected uproar among many Republicans and their media partners.
The Republican National Committee labeled her a “Democrat partisan” and said she was “a radical, left-wing activist who would rubberstamp Biden’s disastrous agenda.”
Such a surprise.
Jackson was only selected because she was a Black woman, many are saying. That’s not true, of course.
Jackson sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. During her career, she has been a public defender, a federal district judge and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. She has been a leading contender for the high court since Biden announced during the 2020 campaign that he would nominate a Black woman.
She was selected because of her education, experience and ability, as well as the facts of her race and sex. After 108 white men out of 115 justices, it seems like it was time to try for a little more diversity.
Biden narrowed his choice down to three Black, female jurists: Jackson, South Carolina federal district judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger. He interviewed all three in person on Feb. 14, and was able to keep that a secret, a noteworthy accomplishment in leak-happy Washington.
In the end, Biden chose Jackson in part because she had served as a clerk for Justice Breyer, whom the president referred to as a “friend” while announcing his choice Friday. Breyer described his former clerk as “brilliant,” a “mix of common sense” and “thoughtfulness” when she was nominated for the federal bench in 2012.
Biden also admired Jackson’s rise from modest means to obtain a law degree as well as her swift, sure rise to legal prominence. Her resume is dazzling.
Her age — she’s just 51 — means she could serve for decades, which also was a consideration. A president’s legacy can endure long after they leave office — or the planet.
Jackson also has a reputation as a judge who viewed issues fairly, without a clear indication of her partisan beliefs.
“She listens. She looks people in the eye — lawyers, defendants, victims and families,” Biden said Friday. “She strives to ensure that everyone understands why she made a decision, what the law is, and what it means to them. She strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice.”
Will she get a fair hearing from the Senate?
The Senate is deadlocked at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats aligned with two independents. Vice President Kamala Harris may need to break a tie to approve Jackson; that has never happened in the history of Supreme Court nominees.
The votes of two moderate, maverick Democrats – Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia — will be crucial. If Biden loses both or either one, he may have to choose another nominee.
He needs to get a justice named this year, since there is a good chance Republicans will take control of the Senate in the 2022 off-year election. If they do, they likely will refuse to even consider a nominee, as they did to Obama in 2016, essentially stealing a Supreme Court seat in one of the most disgraceful episodes in congressional history.
It’s already apparent most Republicans will vote against her, because that’s how politics works now. No matter who Biden nominated, the majority of Republican senators would oppose them.
The White House hopes three Republicans might consider casting a yes vote: Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.
Sens. Collins and Murkowski, along with Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted to confirm Judge Jackson when she was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last June. On Friday, Graham already threw cold water on the idea that he would once again vote to approve her for a promotion.
“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again,” he tweeted. “The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.
“I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Graham said, adding a jab at Jackson’s educational background, which does match that of many justices over the decades. “The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.”
Our own senators were less than thrilled by the nomination. They expressed their willingness to meet with Judge Jackson and evaluate her record … before voting no. More on then tomorrow.
If Judge Jackson becomes Justice Jackson, she will set a precedent and an example. The highest court in the land will be open to all Americans.
Someone has to be number one. The high court, like the rest of our government, needs to reflect the people of the United States. President Biden chose a woman of color, Vice President Harris, to serve as his running mate. On Friday, he made history again by nominating the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.
It was time — past time — for that number to come up.
