OPINION — Dena Dietrich was a popular actress in my parents’ home in the 1970s. For nearly a decade, Dietrich was the star of the Cunningham & Walsh Agency’s Chiffon Margarine commercials that all ended with Dietrich summoning her formidable powers while declaring, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature!”
Chiffon doesn’t sell in the United States or Canada anymore. Apparently, you can still get the stuff in the Caribbean, according to Beaver Button Museum. The stuff was not butter. It was made out of hydrogenated cottonseed oil and was among the first soft tub margarines on the market.
I don’t know what killed the market for Chiffon, but the ads were stopped in the 1980s and the company that made it was sold to Kraft in the 1990s, which stopped marketing the not natural butter in 2002, except in the Caribbean. Dietrich’s character was, of course, correct. It really isn’t nice to fool Mother Nature, or at least try to fool her.
Let’s look at Lake Mead. More than 100 workers died during the construction of the Hoover Dam between 1931 and 1936. The dam stops the water from the Colorado River, or at least it used to. Today, Lake Mead, which was formed with Colorado River water, is only at about 27 percent of its capacity due to drought and increased water demand.
Of course, there’s always more to it than just a bunch of greedy Californians and Nevadans and Arizonians sucking up all of Lake Mead for their almonds, golf courses, and Las Vegas fountains. It has been a bit hot for those folks. Water is evaporating at an alarming rate. And, it hasn’t rained.
As the water has steadily receded in Lake Mead, the bottom has revealed a bunch of bodies and the community of St. Thomas, which was sacrificed in the name of progress and the government’s efforts to “fool Mother Nature” into believing that politicians are better suited to manage water than the character Ms. Dietrich played so lovingly.
I have said on these pages before that it is my belief that the next “world” war will not be fought over oil or ideology or theology. I believe many will die over water. At first, the war will be fought among politicians. Sooner or later (and in the American Southwest, it will likely be sooner) the fights will move from the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate to the farms and urban areas.
We can live with unusual heat. We can survive the bitter cold. But we must have water to live. You can’t grow wheat or corn or fish or cattle or chickens or the chic peas to make humus without water.
Why would we worry out here where water appears to be downright abundant? The Missouri River and the reservoirs appear to have plenty of water. Fishermen seem happy. The island off the Pactola Dam here in the Black Hills is still an island (although some of us remember not too long ago when one walk to that island without getting one’s feet wet.)
Politicians have negotiated water rights for decades. There has never been a dam built by the government that did not have as its goal, the control of and distribution of the country’s greatest natural resource. But, try as we might, we can’t make in rain in Arizona or snow in Colorado.
What the folks who depend on Lake Mead are finding out is that Mother Nature will do as she pleases, and the toilets in your casino are no concern of hers. Instead of telling people to buy electric cars and learn to deal with rolling blackouts due to a lack of wind, or a lack of battery storage, maybe we should focus on conservation, desalination, dry-land agriculture, and prioritize our usage while learning to play golf on brown grass, and how to literally survive with less water.
People have died violently in the past over who has the right to the water flowing through our country. Some say the market should decide. Water is one resource the government should continue to control. It would be refreshing if they would learn that Mother Nature has the final word, and they planned accordingly.
