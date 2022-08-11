OPINION — Last Tuesday, my daughter, Alex, shared a road rage story regarding a motorcycle that pulled out in front of her on her way home from a long day serving at Mustang Sally’s. “They just think they can come into town and take over the road and do whatever they want!” she exclaimed, exasperated.
Alex, being the 19-year-old, spirited little being that she is, admittedly went into defense mode and flipped the motorcyclist off. Before Rally Week had officially even begun, Alex was over it.
While I am not advocating for this type of behavior, I am advocating for tolerance behind any type of wheel or handlebars you may be maneuvering this week. Alex is far from the only exasperated motorist I’ve heard from. Let’s all band together and give law enforcement and our insurance companies a big break.
Slow down. Be patient. There’s not much more we can do but be safe and tolerate each other. While it’s arguable that this town is big enough for the both of us, we don’t need any showdowns.
In fact, I’ll share the same sage advice I offered Alex: “You and the motorcyclist aren’t going to remember this in 20 years. It’s a fleeting moment. And it’s gonna’ be a long couple weeks, here, if you don’t institute a patient frame of mind. So don’t do something that will be remembered in 20 years.”
I no sooner uttered these words than Wednesday came. A day that will live in infamy. A day that I’m still going, “Did this really happen?” In less than 12 hours, two Pearson vehicles got smashed at the same Lower Main/Pioneer Way stop light by the Deadwood Welcome Center.
I got rear ended at around 9:30 a.m. My son, Will, got rear-ended at approximately 6 p.m. later that evening. Same light. Different directions. Great, isn’t it? Not only do we share DNA, we share the same rear-ending date in Deadwood.
My accident was minor and the driver was operating an insured vehicle. Will was not so lucky. His car is potentially totaled and the driver had no insurance. Which, to me, is a total outrage.
See, you can just be sitting there, minding your own business and still get smacked – without even road raging. Why? Cuz it’s Rally week in the Hills and motorcycles are strutting their stuff, motorists are taking note, and boom — Wednesday happens. I will have patience driving in Rally traffic and urge you to do the same. I will not have patience with uninsured motorists and urge everyone to do the same, as well.
P.S.: Motorcyclists, please don’t do these couple of things this week — for your safety and for our sanity: 1) Pull out one by one in a pack in front of us in an effort to stay together 2) Travel as a pack in the passing lane, preventing us from passing you if we’d like 3) Weave in and out of traffic, just because you can.
And motorists, please don’t retaliate and use your vehicle as a weapon.
