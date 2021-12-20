OPINION — Schools in Rapid City, S.D., closed Friday because some TikTok weasel started a panic with a post about “National Shoot Up Your School Day.” Six students in Sioux City, Iowa, thought it would be cool to take the idea further and implied on TikTok that shooting up a school would be a good idea there and particularly at “North Middle.”
Rapid City has a North Middle School, too. Before it was clear that the secondary threat came from students targeting the Iowa school, administrators here decided to close the schools out of what can be assumed to be a prudent abundance of caution. Closing schools in the wake of the chaos and death associated with the Covid-19 pandemic is not done by any school board or administration without careful consideration of the safety and wellbeing of your children and grandchildren.
The impact of closing schools is significant. Parents have to leave work to take their kiddos home. If childcare is unavailable, as it often is, at least one parent must stay home to watch the child. This, of course has an impact on the parents’ employers. If the employer has more than one employee with kids in school, the impact is compounded.
All this because something was posted and went viral on TikTok, a seemingly harmless social media platform that features usually stupid, sophomoric short videos that are meant to entertain us. The videos are viewed and we are entertained, actually lulled into a comfortable complacency.
The Chinese company, ByteDance, owns TikTok. The platform is known in China as Douyin. Launched in 2017, after merging with another Chinese company Musical.ly, TikTok became available worldwide. The mobile application has been downloaded more than 2 billion times. It follows only Zoom and Peacock in online popularity, according to Morning Consult, a data intelligence company. More than 150 million people have downloaded the app in the United States alone.
It is clear that TikTok professionals are marketing experts. Their worldwide success is indisputable. There is a reason why marketing professionals call organizations like TikTok “influencers.” TikTok uses every device currently known, and probably many that are unknown to the rest of the world, to influence its users.
Marketing people have used the tactic for years. Look at the gaming industry, for example. Video lottery machines here in South Dakota play happy music like “Shave and a Haircut” when you’re out of money. The music, the colors on the screen, the chair you sit in the light lumens in the room are all the products of extensive research, used to keep you in your chair and spending money.
That TikTok is a Chinese company should get your attention. Something that went viral on their platform resulted in school panics and closings across the country. If you or your children or your grandchildren have TikTok on your iPhone or Android phone, ask yourself why anyone from China would want to influence you. The state lottery wants you to slide another $20 in the machine. You can’t win if you don’t play, after all.
A TikTok post affected the entire country. Company officials have said in response to other scandals that they do not share data or work to promote the Chinese government. I don’t believe them. Do you?
There are those who go through a process of calming a chicken by hypnotizing it. One has to tuck the bird’s wing and turn it on its side then slowly waving a finger from side to side in front of its beak. The now more-comfortable bird gradually calms and finally, falls asleep. Then, the hypnotist cuts its throat.
TikTok is a snake needing decapitation, before it lulls us to sleep.
