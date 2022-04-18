OPINION — I have a complaint. Opinion pieces, including this one, are designed to entertain you by bellyaching about a multitude of topics from politics to the weather. It is not crucial that you agree with the opinion writer, only that you read the opinion writer.
Robert Hughes, a Time magazine art critic, published “Culture of Complaint: The Fraying of America” – in 1993. The book was based upon Hughes’ 1992 lectures about how political correctness (and cultural resistance to it) affected the arts and American society.
Hughes lambasted both the left and the right for contributing to a culture of whining victimhood. Sound familiar? This book was published two years before the first social medium we’re likely to recognize: Classmates.com. America Online would not arrive until two years later in 1997. Yahoo Messenger and MSN Messenger launched in 1999, then Myspace in 2002 and Facebook in 2003.
Twitter launched in 2006; Tumblr, 2007; Instagram; 2010 and Snapchat, 2011. Indeed, Americans were sniveling about their society long before social media became part of the equation. It wasn’t until Hughes’ book that anyone brought it to our attention that we were actually a very fussy society that tends to dwell on the negative.
Now, there have been American whiners long before Hughes’ book. Prior to social media, however, most of our complaints were limited in reach to anyone within earshot of our in-tavern arguments or our Thanksgiving dinner guests.
Social media has, of course, changed all that. The things we post on Facebook have compounded the reach and effectiveness of our expressions of discontent. Many of us have fewer Thanksgiving dinner guests. And, some folks simply avoid joining any in-tavern debates with the authors of particularly obnoxious Facebook posts.
Hughes saw that we were, as a society, traveling down the whiney path to where we are today. Since most social media didn’t exist prior to his book’s publication, he may have predicted where we were headed, but could not know how soon we would arrive at the ridiculous place we now find ourselves.
It’s hard to imagine that Mark Zuckerberg had the slightest notion of the effect his invention, (Facebook) would have on compounding the polarization of American society and its contribution to America’s culture of complaint. It is unfortunate that such a powerful influencer is being used for organized propaganda designed to separate us from people with whom we might otherwise be friends.
I suspect Zuckerberg envisioned an online scrapbook where subscribers would save their grandchildren’s little league box scores, confirmations, prom and graduation photos, golf and bowling scores and of course, what they had for dinner. And, it is all of that. But it has also become a place where mean-spirited memes are shared and online shaming of various varieties (body shaming, political shaming, race shaming) take place all too frequently.
I doubt Zuckerberg, or any other social media executive ever imagined teenagers would commit suicide because of online bullying on their platforms. Were they so sinister that they knew elections could be influenced with utterly false character assassination posts? Did they know when they launched their platforms that they would become so powerful? Probably not.
But, they understood the advertising revenue potential. And, anyone with any advertising background knows excellent advertising works and it can work toward sinister ends. Just look at the history of cigarette advertising.
And so here we are. Complaining again on a Monday, contributing to Hughes’ “culture of complaint,” 30 years after he brought it to our attention. And our culture is more addicted to whining than we were then. Social media is at least partially to blame. But ultimately, in a much greater measure, we have only ourselves to blame.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
