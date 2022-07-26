OPINION — It is safe to assume that earth’s climate has been changing since creation, whenever you might think that might be. It seems like sometime in the late 1960s and ‘70s I noticed that there was a great deal of talk about air pollution.
In the summer of 1969, my family moved from Rapid City to Denver. I remember seeing Pike’s Peak in the distance. When I made my way to Merrill Junior High in September of that year, Pike’s Peak was there in the distance. When I left school at the end of the day, the mountain was gone, hidden behind a pall of smog. For younger readers, smog is a word coined to describe smoke and fog. The reality is that it was all smoke, no fog.
Emission controls would soon follow and Colorado residents can now almost always see Pike’s Peak on a clear day, all day. But scientists have been telling us for some time now that everything Americans have done to stop pollution and the effects of automobile emissions is not enough to stop the progress of climate change.
Consequently, many people who believe it is government’s responsibility to reverse the effects of decades of destruction of the earth’s ozone layer. But, it’s a complicated problem. Electing liberal green Washington politicians is not enough. There is not enough money in circulation in the world to reverse the damage that has already been done. There is not the commitment from other countries to reduce their carbon footprint. So, even if it was possible to repair the damage, the United States cannot do it alone.
According to Fox News, there is not enough battery power on earth today to meet the world’s energy needs for a half hour. So, the problem is not going away any time soon. According to NASA’s website, https://climate.nasa.gov, we (every person and business and government on earth) would have to stop producing all greenhouse gasses right now to get the average rate of temperature increases to flatten out a bit. Once they plateau, it will take “many many centuries” for temperatures to begin to drop. “The benefits of reduced greenhouse gas emissions occur on the same timescale as the political decisions that lead to those reductions.”
A friend of mine suggested some weeks ago many in the scientific community, and liberals in Washington have it wrong. Since scientists who are generally considered reliable (like those at NASA) have told us that we cannot reverse climate change, our energy might be better spent trying to find ways to survive the inevitable.
Which brings us to the highly respected environmental scientist, comedian George Carlin, who many years ago predicted the predicament earthlings now face. (The paragraph that follows is severely paraphrased considering Mr. Carlin’s penchant for profanity:
There’s nothing wrong with the planet, he said. The people are the problem. The planet is fine. It’s been around for 4.5 billion years. We’ve been here maybe … 200,000 years and the industrial revolution has been the last 200 years. The earth has gone through a lot. It’s been through a lot worse than us, and he mentions, to name a few: earthquakes, volcanoes, solar flares, plate tectonics, the reversal of the magnetic poles, sandstorms, bombardment of meteors, worldwide fires and floods, recurring ice ages, and more … The planet isn’t going anywhere. We are!
You can find Carlin’s entire prophetic planetary routine on YouTube. Search: “George Carlin save the planet.”
I suspect my friend is correct. We, (humans, congress and the scientific community) might better serve humanity by changing focus to surviving climate change. We’ll be burning fossil fuels, no matter how expensive, for a long, long time, probably until we go wherever Mr. Carlin suggested we’re headed.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
